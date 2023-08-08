‘Baby You Look Good’: Meagan Good Proves She’s ‘Still Got It’ at 42 After Posing In Curve-Hugging Green Dress

Meagan Good‘s timeless beauty is only getting better as she celebrates her 42nd birthday. The Hollywood actress marked her special day, Aug. 8, on social media with a stunning backyard photo shoot.

In new photos, the “Day Shift” talent posed in a green, sequined, floor-length gown with a plunging neckline. Her tresses were styled in her signature faux locs, and her makeup perfectly accentuated her natural beauty. Among the images, four featured Good looking straight into the camera while she turned around in the last photo to give fans a view of her backside.

Meagan Good shows out in a stunning green curve-hugging dress for her 42nd birthday. (Photos: Meagangood/Instagram)

In the caption, she boldly stated that the eyeful represented “42” in all its glory.

Her fans ate up the carousel of pictures with comments that stated Good was “still serving & putting these young girls to shame.” “Meagan is always gonna look GOOD no matter what age!” exclaimed one person.

“So you just gon stay fine huh? I heard that,” wrote another person. A second person reiterated the sentiment writing, “she still got it [fire emoji].”

“That’s a typo. I think you meant 24. I refuse to believe you just turned 42,” said a fan who is convinced that Good has the secret to maintaining her youth.

“Baby you look good in that $ green,” gushed another person smitten with the curve-hugging dress.

Halle Berry was among Good’s industry peers who also wished her well on her birthday. “Happy Bday my gorgeous Leo lil sis,” wrote Berry, who turns 57 on Aug. 14. The Academy Award winner is one of two celebrities Good credits for helping her cope with her divorce from ex-husband DeVon Franklin last year.

According to the “Harlem” actress, Berry reached out with “love and support.”

Good and Franklin met in 2011 and married the following May in 2012. They had been together for nine years when they announced their separation in December 2021. Their divorce was quietly finalized in June 2022.

This year, in mid-May, reports suggesting that Good had moved on with Jonathan Majors began to swirl. The rumors were quickly confirmed as facts by People, TMZ, and several photos that surfaced of the new couple catching a flight as well as at a Red Lobster in Los Angeles with Good’s sister, La’Miya, and their mother.

Y’all know what blew me the way this Lizzo news blowing y’all? Megan Good suddenly dating Jonathan Majors after the DV charges. I was like ??? And she’s still standing ten toes beside that man and I’m still like ?????? BLOWING ME https://t.co/Ehj2KjYzvn — Ellen (@ellen_edward) August 3, 2023

The two actors have since been spotted in Morocco, shopping for furniture around L.A., and in New Orleans during the Essence Festival. Good has also been by Majors’ side as he made two court appearances for his ongoing domestic assault case.