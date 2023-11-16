‘I Worked for That Gym Booty’: Meagan Good Claps Back at Troll Who Accused Her of Having a BBL

The seasons are changing, but Meagan Good’s summer body is here to stay. The actress recently made waves online with a compilation of photos and video clips of her frolicking on the beach.

The post was shared on Instagram on Nov. 13 and quickly garnered the attention of more than 302,000 admirers who liked the photo. In the head-turning content, Good is dressed in a yellow snakeskin print thong bikini, and has her hair styled in her signature boho locs.

At times she twirls as waves roll onto shore, and at other times she is giggly and gives off flirty smiles while posing near rocks along the shoreline.

Meagan Good claps back at troll who accused her of having a BBL. Photos: Meagangood/Instagram.

Fans were quick to fawn over her curves, but one comment in particular caught the attention of the “Shazam!” star. When an individual wrote, “The new BBL looking [fire emoji],” Good could not help but hit back with facts. “Nah homie. That’s a 42-year-old petite ‘I worked for that’ gym booty,” she wrote.

Her supporters were also quick to come to her defense. “Come on now, Meagan has always had a beautiful body. Y’all so hypnotized by bbls you don’t know what a natural body is,” wrote one person. A second said, “She has no body fat to even get a bbl…. Yall say anything.”

Actress and wellness coach AJ Johnson also hit back at the speculation about Good’s curves. “You knowwwww I was WAITING to chime in… booty looks so good they think it’s a BBL!!!! That’s called #builtnotbought folks! GIT INTO IT!!!!” she wrote.

It did not take long for someone to suggest that the “If Not Now, When?” director’s physique may have something to do with her rumored boyfriend, Jonathan Majors. A comment read, “Have you seen Jonathan Majors body? That man is ripped. One would assume they’ve been in the gym together before I’d assume surgery.”

Good and the “Creed III” star have been romantically linked to each other since May. They have since been spotted on multiple outings around the Los Angeles area, as well as during a trip to Morocco in June. The actress also has been by Majors’ side as he’s attended court appearances amid a domestic violence case.

UPDATE: Jonathan Majors arrived to court with his girlfriend Meagan Good 👀 pic.twitter.com/DZ1Cx37a4s — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) August 3, 2023

Majors was accused of striking his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, in March. He and his team have admittedly claimed that he is the victim of the ordeal. Despite attempts to have the case dismissed, a trial date has been set for Nov. 29.

Prior to her romance with Majors, Good was married for nine years to Hollywood executive and paster DeVon Franklin. Their divorce was finalized in June 2022.