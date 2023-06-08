‘I’d Cry Too If I Fumbled Meagan Good’: DeVon Franklin Says He’s Still ‘Healing’ After Split from Meagan Good, Admits He Has ‘Feelings’ About Seeing Her with Jonathan Majors

DeVon Franklin may have allowed himself to feel every emotion there is following his breakup with Meagan Good, which has included a good share of crying, according to the pastor.

The 45-year-old film producer was the latest guest on “The Breakfast Club,” with co-hosts Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy and guest host Claudia Jordan. During the 44-minute conversation, Franklin candidly discussed his healing process that followed his divorce from the “Harlem” actress.

DeVon Franklin reveals that he’s cried himself to sleep while ‘healing’ from his split with Meagan Good. (Pictured: DeVon Franklin/’The Breakfast Club’ on YouTube)

At the 10:39 mark of the interview, he said, “I can sit here before all of you and have this interview and be calm and introspective and all that, but that comes from a process.”

He continued, “I mean there are nights you know I’m crying myself to sleep. You know, there are moments when I’ve been angry, but I’ve allowed myself to feel whatever I felt in order to heal. Because in my experience, when I’m like not facing what I’m feeling, then I’m trying to find something else to help me get through the pain.”

Franklin, 45, and Good, 41, separated in December 2021 after nine years of marriage. While neither one publicly has addressed the reason for their divorce, Good previously stated that the decision was not easy for both parties.

Their divorce was officially finalized in June 2022, a few days after what would have been their 10-year anniversary.

A clip of Franklin’s interview reached Instagram, where a few critics found it absurd from their perspectives that he managed to “fumble” one of the most notable actresses from the early 2000s.

Elsewhere in his interview, Franklin was asked about the recent romance rumors between his ex-wife and “Creed III” star Jonathan Majors.

“If she’s happy, that’s a blessing,” the author said.

Franklin noted that there was no “hate” or “ill will” toward either of them, when asked how he felt about seeing images of them together online. He did, however, allude to having some sort of feelings he’s not completely sharing about this possible union.

“I mean I think that, you know, there are feelings. And I’ll leave it at that,” he said.

Back in March, Franklin shared a photo of himself and Majors on Instagram, praising the actor for the success of his film, “Creed III.”

Two months later, Majors and Good blindsided social media users after they were spotted hanging out in Los Angeles to see a movie; TMZ was first to break the news. Just a few days ago, the unconfirmed couple was captured overseas in Fez, Morocco, where they were reportedly shopping for pottery.

Jonathan Majors spotted in Morocco with Meagan Good pic.twitter.com/9Ivq9Af3P5 — DripSauceMedia (@DripSauceMedia) June 5, 2023

This abrupt pairing came two months after Majors was taken into police custody in New York City for allegedly assaulting his now ex-girlfriend inside a taxi cab. Since his arrest, Majors has kept a low profile, as he is faces assault and harassment charges.

Though the rising star has maintained his innocence, his pristine reputation in Hollywood has tarnished faster than it has begun. As a result of the incident, Majors has been dropped from his PR team and talent management, and lost out on future notable acting roles.

More alleged abuse victims of Majors also have begun speaking out.

Majors first appeared in court virtually in early May and, according to CNN, his next court hearing is scheduled for June 13.