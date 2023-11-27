Jonathan Majors’ Defense Team Accused of Presenting ‘Fictional’ Evidence Following Reports His Accuser Could Face Assault Charges

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office claims that Jonathan Majors‘ defense team has presented “fictional” and “meritless” evidence regarding his assault case. The DA’s office made the claim on Oct. 24 amidst reports that his accuser and ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, would be charged with domestic assault.

According to NBC News, discussions by the NYPD and the prosecutor’s office about charging Jabbari were had, with the DA’s office noting that they would not prosecute if charges were filed against Jabbari.

Jonathan Majors attends 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar After Party Arrivals at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo: Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

“On September 8, 2023, and September 12, 2023, the prosecution informed the NYPD that the People would decline to prosecute any charges brought by the NYPD against Ms. Jabbari related to the belated allegations made by defendant [Majors] regarding the incident on March 25, 2023,” read the filing.

The Messenger reported that the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information for the New York Police Department had planned to charge Jabbari with domestic violence and issue a desk appearance ticket.

Majors called 911 on March 25 following an argument with Jabbari in New York City. Jabbari reportedly became upset after seeing a text message from another woman on Majors’ cellphone and trying to grab it from his hands while the two were in the back of a taxi.

The Marvel actor was arrested and charged with multiple counts of misdemeanor assault and harassment due to a laceration found on Jabbari. However, his attorneys claimed that Majors was the one who was assaulted.

According to Deadline, DA Alvin Bragg and Assistant DA Keli Galaway have now accused the “Creed III” actor’s defense team — David Winkler, Priya Chaudhry and Seth Zuckerman — of “fictional” and “meritless” allegations against the DA’s office as well as sharing misinformation about the case.

Jonathan Majors’ accuser to be charged with assault 7 months after his arrest https://t.co/Aa24utbGnk — The Messenger (@TheMessenger) October 24, 2023

“While defendant claims the People did not investigate Ms. Jabbari, a thorough investigation was conducted into the facts of this case and, in doing so, the People have chosen to prosecute Jonathan Majors,” wrote the DA’s office. “Simply because defense counsel does not agree with the People’s use of prosecutorial discretion, it does not follow that an investigation was not conducted.”

Variety reports that the DA’s office is also trying to obtain a copy of a London Metropolitan Police report from September of 2022 in which Jabbari reportedly sought medical care.

Jabbari is a resident of the U.K., and Majors was allegedly in London with Jabbari at that time. While it’s unclear what is in the U.K. police report, Majors was in London filming the Marvel series “Loki” at the time, and prosecutors reportedly think the report is relevant to their case.

Fans of The Neighborhood Talk reacted to the news on Instagram.

“Black men if they can’t use ya comb, Leave em alone! Hell,” wrote one.

“I’m always about a #FairChance and await all of the facts before anytiiiing,” added another.

Majors’ attorneys filed a motion to dismiss the case, but it was dismissed by a judge on Oct. 25. His trial is set to begin on Nov. 29.