‘NYPD Found Probable Cause to Arrest Grace Jabbari’: Jonathan Majors’ Accuser Might Be Headed to Jail After Actor Filed a Counter-Complaint Alleging She Cut Him By ‘Digging Her Thumbnail into My Face’

New developments in the domestic violence case launched against Jonathan Majors have turned the spotlight on his ex-girlfriend’s alleged abusive past.

Days after his June 21 court appearance, reports surfaced that Majors’ legal team had filed a domestic complaint against the woman identified as Grace Jabbari. His team also handed over evidence corroborating their claim that he was attacked and is the real victim in the ongoing legal battle.

Jonathan Majors. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images)

“From the beginning, we have said Jonathan Majors is innocent and provably the victim here. Last week, for the first time, Mr. Majors met with the NYPD to present them with evidence of what really happened on that night,” his attorney Priya Chaudhry told Entertainment Weekly in a new report.

“Within hours of viewing the evidence, and conducting their own thorough investigation, the NYPD found probable cause to arrest Grace Jabbari for assaulting Jonathan Majors,” continued Chaudhry.

The rising Hollywood star’s career has hung in the balance since he was arrested on March 25 after an alleged altercation with the woman. She claimed he had a violent outburst, leaving her with a broken finger, a cut behind her ear and bruises after he allegedly twisted her arm and shoved her into a car.

The alleged physical altercation broke out after Jabbari claimed she caught him texting other women and attempted to take his phone while they were inside a vehicle in New York City.

Following police notification, Majors was arrested and charged. He has appeared in court twice, most recently on June 21 with his reported new girlfriend, Meagan Good, by his side. A trial date has been set for Aug. 3.

Megan Good really walked to the courtroom hand & hand with Jonathan Majors pic.twitter.com/EDMjpSoX26 — InmyOWN_world (@Juslovely22) June 22, 2023

The new complaint accuses Jabbari of being “drunk and hysterical” when she scratched, slapped and violently grabbed Majors’ face, causing him to bleed.

The “Last Black Man in San Francisco” star claimed he had been attacked by the 30-year-old on previous occasions, but never sought assistance from law enforcement.

In one instance, the complaint noted, there was a “verbal dispute in London that became physical.” More damning details include Majors’ interview with NYPD detectives, where he answered “yes” to the following questions:

“Is suspect capable of killing you or children?” “Is suspect violently and constantly jealous of you?” “Has the physical violence increased in frequency or severity over the past six months?”

Majors has a 10-year-old daughter, who has remained out of the spotlight, from a previous relationship.

An incident report obtained by Insider revealed that the actor owned up to putting his hands on Jabbari, but only in an attempt to place her back in their chauffeured vehicle after the altercation had spilled into the street. “I was worried she would be hurt by traffic. So I physically picked her up and put her in the car,” he claimed in the report.

In regards to his injuries, he said, “In the morning, my face was stuck to the pillow because of the blood from the cut from Jabbari digging her thumbnail into my face.”

Reactions to the latest developments have been mixed. Some of the comments include:

I’m having an issue with this Jonathan Majors thing. I’m a believer of women but I also understand how uniquely targeted black men and boys are by the cops. Them arresting him and not her when they had probable cause to arrest both is not sitting right with me. pic.twitter.com/k1O1WSFbOn — Jenny want (@Jenny__Wa902) June 28, 2023

“This sounds like Jonathan Majors’ vindication and being that the majority of us (myself included) believed that he was guilty, we all should be talking about this story A LOT heavier than we are.”

“The thing that trips me out about this Jonathan Majors thing… is if ol girl made that up… these yt girls know what “game” (lies) to play with black men, to destroy the trajectory of their lives… It’s FCK’d UP!!!!”

“So this whole time they arrested Johnathan Majors when he wasn’t even the aggressor. Sounds about white. Now I see why he’s with Meagan Good now.”

“The apologies to this man should be just as loud as the accusations were. his career almost went down the drain. crazy.”

Chaudhry’s early tactics to defend her client included the release of text messages presumably sent by Jabbari attempting to apologize for their quarrel that resulted in charges. She even claimed she told police that the entire incident was her fault.

Jonathan Majors text messages. pic.twitter.com/YRdHFI39hX — TimeLine Terrorist (@paradiseparis_) March 30, 2023

“I’m so sorry that they did. And I’m sorry you’re in this position… I told them it was my fault for trying to grab your phone,” read one text.

The image tarnishing controversy has cost the actor — as Hollywood seemingly began to turn its back on him in the early weeks of the case. Since then, rumors have circulated that his role as Kang the Conqueror may be recast by Marvel executives.

His talent agency Entertainment 360 and PR firm The Lede Company both dropped him in April. And his name is no longer connected to future projects such as the adaptation of Walter Mosley’s novel “The Man in My Basement” or an Otis Redding biopic titled “Otis and Zelma.”