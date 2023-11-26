Darius Jackson Shares Heartfelt Message to His Son with Keke Palmer Weeks After Being Court Ordered to Stay Away from Them

In the spirit of giving, the father of Keke Palmer’s 9-month-old son decided to dedicate a sweet message to the infant child nearly two weeks after Palmer was granted a restraining order against him.

Darius Jackson’s name has been in the media over the past few months for seemingly showcasing controlling and abusive behavior toward everyone’s favorite “Millennial Diva.”

Darius Jackson( right), who shares infant son Leo (both photos) with Keke Palmer (left) sent their child a new IG message weeks after Jackson was ordered to stay 100 yards away from them. (Photos: @kekepalmer/X, @dvulton/Instagram)

As if his misogynistic-fueled outburst back in July wasn’t bad enough, Jackson has also been accused of inflicting “physical and emotional” pain on Palmer, who filed a restraining order against him earlier this month on Nov. 9. Not even a week after the order was filed, an L.A. judge demanded Jackson to remain at least 100 yards away from both the “Scream Queens” actress and their son, Leodis “Leo” Jackson.

It appears that Jackson’s time away from Leo caused him to reflect on the times he was able to see his son due to his most recent Instagram post featuring nothing but footage of him and the child together.

On Thursday, Nov. 23, the fitness trainer shared a carousel of six images and one video that showed little Leo with Jackson, his uncle Sarunas J. Jackson — who has also been accused of domestic violence — and a few of Jackson’s family members and friends.

“Always thankful for you, my son. Happy Thanksgiving,” read the 30-year-old’s caption.

Soon after his upload, The Jasmine Brand decided to share it on their page. Unfortunately for Jackson, many commenters found it hard to feel bad about the likely fact that he didn’t see his child this holiday season.

A lot of users even suggested that his circumstances would be different if he “kept your hands to yourself.”

One person wrote, “Not him playing victim feeling sorry for himself after he violated the mother of his child!!! How did you think this was going to end Bwoy gwarn sit down!!!!” Another handler penned, “Should’ve kept your hands to yourself,” followed by a third comment that read, “That’s all you gon have clown them memories.”

Keke Palmer’s mother Sharon points out “California is a consent state” in reference to “illegally recorded phone call” that was just leaked by Akademiks



In audio, you can hear Sharon blasting Jackson with insults over the phone for harassing Keke, as he repeatedly asks for his… https://t.co/Ur0y3qcPdQ pic.twitter.com/m9fcU9l1oi — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) November 15, 2023

Since news about Jackson’s alleged abusive behavior towards Palmer has come out, a plethora of new information regarding him and his family has followed. Just last week the singer’s mother, Sharon Palmer, outed Jackson, his brother and “Insecure” star, and his mother for coddling his supposed toxic behavior.

Sharon also suggested that when she confronted Sarunas about his brother’s actions he told her “Well, I used to be like that too.”

Sarunas has since denied Sharon’s accusations while Jackson has maintained his innocence throughout this entire messy debacle.

As for Palmer, she has remained quiet about her current circumstances and was even spotted out last week for the first time since her file. TMZ caught photos of the “Joyful Noise” star retrieving a bouquet of flowers which contained 50 to 100 roses.

It is currently unclear who gave Palmer the romantic gift.