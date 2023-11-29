Antonio Brown Uses ‘Disrespectful’ Rap Lyrics to Shoot His Shot at Keke Palmer and Gets Slammed By Fans

Former NFL Player Antonio Brown has ruffled some feathers with his most recent unhinged social media rant that involves Keke Palmer.

During his playing career, Brown was on track to becoming a Hall of Fame wide receiver, but that all fell apart near the end of his tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers when he was traded from Pittsburgh due to conduct detrimental to the team.

Brown bounced around the league, playing for the Raiders, Patriots, and Buccaneers, leaving a path of destruction behind him as he left each team in controversy. Since then, Brown has become a rapper, flashed a woman in a public pool in Dubai, had arrest warrants against him after failing to make child support payments, and many other head-scratching incidents and decisions.

Fans are upset with Antonio Brown after he tweeted “I sip Keke Palmer.” (Photo: @ab @keke/Instagram)

Throughout his infamous post-football career, Brown has continuously made cryptic and sometimes nonsensical posts on his social media. AB is at it again with a series of posts that left some fans scratching their heads while others called the former player out.

On the morning of Nov. 29, Brown tweeted: “She got pregnant in a 3 some so whose baby is it…”

Ten minutes later he tweeted, “I don’t drink Arnold PALMERS I sip Keke Palmer Ya dig.”

One minute after that, the former Baller tweeted, “We ran her like Olympics.”

It is important to note that the first and third tweets are lyrics from Kanye West’s new song “Vultures.”

He also made similar allusions to the new Ye track as he posted, “I’m not anti-Semitic I just f—d a Jewish b—h…” and “Idk who I f—d last night I got Alzheimer’s,” just days before making his most recent posts.

Some fans were not aware of the Kanye references and believed that the current posts were all about Palmer. Fans grilled Brown, saying, “Leave my good sis tf out of your episodes,” “So disrespectful he doesn’t like black women clearly!” and “Someone slipped him a super drug. He need therapy, prayer, and a bed for bringing Keke into this.”

Some people accused AB of being misogynistic, and that is a topic that Palmer discussed recently on the Nov. 28 episode of her podcast, “Baby, This Is Keke Palmer.”

In the episode, Palmer spoke with her mother, Sharon Palmer, about how she felt that having parents with a good relationship can sometimes lead to children that have lofty expectations in relationships.

Palmer said that since her mother and father came from different backgrounds, yet they worked so well together, she believed that love for her would be as easy as she perceived it was for them. Palmer said the examples of how her father and uncles respected women led her to believe that all men would act that way.

Palmer told her mother, “So misogyny came at me hard and quick, with the quickness… So, for me, when I entered outside of my household and I saw that everybody doesn’t really respect their wives or even women in the way that my dad respects my mom.” The actress called the experience a rude awakening.

After catching heat for his Keke Palmer tweets, Brown took to X to clarify. “I love @KekePalmer this is me creatively thinking of rap bars,” he wrote. “By the way is she Keke Single?”

He went on to say, “These all are rap lyrics please do not spin my words Spin your money. Ima Rappa” and “Blogs keep lying on my d—k But it ain’t shrinking” before continuing to post random lyrics and phrases to his page.