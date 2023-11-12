Former ‘Insecure’ Star Dominique Perry Shares Post About ‘Abusers’ Amid Keke Palmer and Ex Darius Jackson’s Domestic Violence Drama, Fans Now Think She Endured Violence From Her Ex, Jackson’s Brother Sarunas

“Insecure” actress Dominique Perry has made it known that she stands in support of domestic violence victims amid the bombshell revelations of Keke Palmer and her ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson’s tumultuous relationship.

On Nov. 10, Palmer, 30, was granted temporary sole custody of their 8-month-old son Leo and a restraining order almost 24 hours after filing the petition at the Los Angeles Superior Court. In court documents, the actress claims her ex has a history of emotional and physical abuse.

She also included still shots of in-home security footage allegedly showing Darius throwing her over a couch and choking her. The new parents began dating in 2021; however, her filing notes that they split up in October.

Former “Insecure” star Dominique Perry, the mother of co-star Sarunas Jackson’s daughter, clarifies meme she posted amid the abuse claims Keke Palmer (far left, with Perry) has leveled against ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson (left of brother Sarunas, right photo). (Photos: @dominiquep/Instagram, @ronejae/Instagram)

As news of Palmer’s personal turmoil made its way across social media, Perry reposted a meme of Michael Jackson smiling and eating popcorn — a scene pulled from his “Thriller” video. At first some fans questioned if Perry was mocking the “Nope” star.

She addressed the confusion over the since-deleted Instagram Story post, writing that “there’s situations where you laugh to keep from crying” before clarifying that her intention was not to insinuate that abuse was a laughable matter. The actress insisted she would never make light of a victim’s account of experiencing domestic violence.

“Women have been manipulated, abused, lied on for centuries, and put their head down for the fear of not being believed. We need to stop being afraid,” she wrote. “I may not be at the highest platform in my career just yet to be heard and/or supported by the public, but whenever that time comes, everyone will listen.”

She continued, “I will be vindicated in his timing. Pray for the abusers the protected babies will always be fine.” Perry is the mother of 5-year-old daughter Zen, whom she shares with fellow “Insecure” actor Sarunas Jackson. Sarunas is also Darius’ older brother.

Perry and her former co-star hit it off after meeting on the set of the HBO series. Though the two were not exclusive, drama erupted amid claims that Sarunas impregnated her while dating influencer Kaylen Zahara. Both the actor and Zahara would later clear the air, stating that an act of infidelity was never committed.

Since speaking up, many users have questioned Perry’s experience with Sarunas. “Wait so if I’m reading correctly you were also a victim of abuse ? I hope that they never work again. Cause this is really disgusting. Sending you love as well,” wrote one of her fans.

Another comment read, “I love her but was Sarunas laying hands too smh I hope not cause Amanda Seales told us some things.” Amanda Seales, who also starred on “Insecure,” spoke out last summer about the brothers after Darius publicly shamed Palmer. The comedian called the men tacky and “cornballs in a pod.”

A third suggested, “I think she posted that not to shade Keke, but to confirm the abuse allegations about her BD……”

Shayla Davis, Palmer’s mother, has publicly claimed that she sought out Sarunas’ help after learning her daughter’s relationship had become violent. She alleges that the actor brushed off her concerns about Darius and said that he too acted out violently in relationships in the past.

Sarurnas has since hit back at her narrative, insisting he has never abused anyone.

To the public’s knowledge, Perry, who lives in Texas with their 5-year-old, is currently embroiled in a messy custody battle after Sarunas reportedly filed for joint legal and physical custody in September.

Perry is not following either of the men on Instagram and does not have a single photo published featuring or acknowledging her child’s father.

However, she does have a photo of herself, Palmer, and friends from September, when they attended Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour in Los Angeles.

