‘He Taught His Brother How to be Abusive’: Keke Palmer’s Mother Blasts Sarunas J. Jackson, Says He Admitted to Abusing Women Just Like Brother Darius Jackson

“Insecure” star and Darius Jackson’s brother, Sarunas J. Jackson, has found himself in the center of controversy after Keke Palmer’s mother called him out for some now-deleted social media posts.

Sarunas is an actor and writer who found moderate success after his recurring role as Alejandro “Dro” Peña in HBO’s “Insecure,” and as the model and voice for Frequency Vibrations in NBA 2K16. The 6’8 33-year-old somehow roped himself in with his brother Darius after his controversial post about Palmer’s outfit during an Usher concert in July.

The “Chi-Raq” actor has found himself involved with his brother’s controversy once again, after Palmer filed a restraining order against Darius and asked the court for sole physical and legal custody of their 8-month-old son, Leodis “Leo” Andrellton Jackson.

Keke Palmer’s mother and Darius Jackson’s brother got into it after Palmer said that Darius Jackson abused her. (Photo: @shayladavis135 @ronejae/Instagram)

Palmer did so because she declared that she and the father of her child “ended for good … primarily due to the physical and emotional abuse inflicted.” In court documents filed on Nov. 9, the “Nope” actress said that Darius had abused her “multiple times over the course of their two-year relationship.”

Darius responded to the allegations by posting a photo of him and their son to X, with the caption, “I love you, son. See you soon.”

Shortly after the news broke, Darius’ brother also commented. “The most disgusting, vile, abusive, manipulative person I have EVER encountered in my entire life. Abuses almost everyone. Y’all will see.. Just send positive energy to the babies…Any child in the middle of something like this does not deserve it AT ALL. Wow. So d–n sad,” Sarunas posted.

He did not specify who he was speaking of before deleting the post, but Darius reposted the comment, leading to speculation that Palmer was the intended target.

Darius wasn’t the only one who saw Sarunas Jackson’s post. Keke Palmer’s mother, Sharon, caught wind of the post and took to social media to call out the alleged abuser’s brother.

“I’ve never done anything like this. I’ve been in this business for 22 years. I’ve seen a lot of stuff, but this…I can’t help myself,” Sharon Palmer said in a video posted to Instagram. “For Sarunas Jackson to post on his Twitter the ridiculous stuff that he’s posting when he knew his brother was abusive. I went to Sarunas over a year ago and told him that his brother was abusive to my daughter. And he said, ‘Uh, well, I used to be like that too.’ What!?”

Keke Palmer’s mother speaks out against the tweets Sarunas Jackson (Darius’ brother) made. 😮 pic.twitter.com/QvSceujqqU — ✍🏾🗣 (@writtenbytruth) November 10, 2023

She continued, “ So now he’s postin’ on Twitter like he’s this ‘special guy’ when we know he’s the biggest f—kboy in Hollywood. He’s disrespectful to women, just like his little brother. He taught his brother how to be abusive, so he don’t get to act like he’s this special guy. No, you’re a f—kboy and you’re part of the problem.”

Many who watched Sharon Palmer’s video said that it was over for the Jackson brothers because Palmer’s mother/manager never speaks publicly about her daughter’s private life.

One commenter posted, “I never even seen Keke mom before and Keke been famous for years. That’s how I know this is serious.” Another person wrote, “Oh baby, this is about to get ugly. This lady never publicly speaks.”

Bro IKYFL!!!!!!!?? pic.twitter.com/yYMemVTKrd — Long Live Hariett Tubman (@BrunchBewtBlack) November 10, 2023

Sarunas caught wind of Sharon Palmer’s video and left a comment in response. “Quote me: I NEVER ONCE SAID THAT to Sharon. NOT ONCE IN MY LIFE,” The actor said. He went on to say that he has never been abusive to any woman he’s been with. He added, “Sharon, the world is about to hear YOUR VOICE. Very soon. And the threats you made to my family,” before calling the entire ordeal a “circus” and “very sad.”



