‘Stop Pushing Old Fashioned Standards’: Keke Palmer Doubles Down After Provocative Dance with Usher Ignites Her Son’s Father’s Fiery Rant About Her Showcasing Her Assets ‘To Please Others’

Keke Palmer’s boyfriend Darius Jackson has written a check he couldn’t cash after publicly shaming the outfit Palmer decided to wear to a recent concert.

His outrage came after a Twitter video showed the “Joyful Noise” film star standing on stage beside Usher at his Las Vegas residency show. In a video captured by a concert goer, Palmer, 29, seemed to be enjoying herself as Usher serenaded the actress with his 2010 hit song “There Goes My Baby.”

Keke Palmer seemingly remains unbothered after her boyfriend and child’s father shames her outfit at the Usher concert. (Pictured: @keke/Instagram)

Throughout the recording, she can be seen wearing a see-through mesh dress with a jet-black bodysuit hugging her exposed bottom. However, Jackson didn’t appear to approve of his woman coming out of the house with her chosen ensemble.

Ok!!! Usher serenading Keke Palmer during his show 💕 pic.twitter.com/uRunVOV0OD — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) July 5, 2023

“It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom,” he wrote overtop of the video shared to @RNB_RADAR’s Twitter account.

Jackson’s message quickly sparked commotion amongst the Twitterverse and before he knew it, fans were rallying behind their favorite self-proclaimed “millennial diva.”

However, the 29-year-old stuck to his beliefs and doubled down on his comment by writing, “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

Darius Jackson responds to backlash after criticizing Keke Palmer’s outfit for an Usher performance. (Pictured: @dvulton/Twitter)

Jackson since has deactivated his Twitter and Instagram accounts, but the comments surrounding his public statement have continued to pour out online.

“Calling someone your wife without actually marrying them is such a joke.”



“Keke, keep a baby daddy pressed, Palmer. Lol! Love it for my sis!”

“Keke bd wants to champion traditional standards and morals without being traditional and moral. You had a baby outside of marriage and your girl is the breadwinner please be quiet.”

Keke bd wants to champion traditional standards and morals without being traditional and moral. You had a baby outside of marriage and your girl is the breadwinner please be quiet pic.twitter.com/BiudrqqC3P — City Gurl (@seshegoboxego) July 6, 2023

A few other fans brought up a former video Jackson uploaded online, which showed Palmer twerking in a cheetah-print jumpsuit.

“When Darius posted this it was all giggles and now that Usher was singing to Keke she suddenly needs to be a mom…be fr.”

When Darius posted this it was all giggles and now that Usher was singing to Keke she suddenly needs to be a mom…be fr pic.twitter.com/wSYcN6riT8 — bri 💎 (@brivirgeaux) July 5, 2023

Before his IG was deleted, Jackson shared several shirtless photos of himself to his feed.

Palmer has not yet directly addressed the situation over what she wore, but a few fans have speculated that her latest post regarding the concert was shade toward her beau.

“I wish I had taken more pictures but we were running late ! I am telling y’all right now , if you haven’t seen @usher YOU MUST GO!! HE WAS SO FABULOUS!! Giving theater, Atlanta downnn, tips and tricks and just absolutely iconic. I was truly inspired as a performer. I whooped some a– in spades too! Where is that pic of us all together with the King himself?? @noraradd,” she wrote.

The TV personality also added close-up photos of herself in the stunning outfit.