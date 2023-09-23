‘Always Has the Best Responses’:Keke Palmer’s Classy Clapback to Troll Who Claims She Makes ‘Nickelodeon Music’ Gives Fans Everything They Needed and More

Keke Palmer reminded an X troll of her very successful resumé after the user tried to criticize her new song.

On Tuesday, Sept. 19, the “Joyful Noise” actress uploaded a 32-second video that showed her partying with fans as her single, “Assets” played in the background.

Keke Palmer claps back at fan who says she makes ‘Nickelodeon music.’ (Pictured: @keke/Instagram)

“You try to hydrate and that thirst won’t let you chill,” she wrote on X. She then added a link that directed folks to her website where they can purchase tickets and VIP/Meet and Greet packages to her current “Big Boss Tour.”

One day after her post, an X user decided to bash Palmer’s sound of music, writing, “She still making Nickelodeon music.”

The tweet managed to reach the 30-year-old on Thursday, Sept. 21, and Palmer issued a classy clapback to the user.

“And don’t forget, Warner Brothers/Discover NBCU Viacom(as a whole) And Disney .. checks cleared “Shawty got Assets,” she wrote.

And don’t forget,

Warner Brothers/Discovery

NBCU

Viacom(as a whole)

And Disney .. checks cleared 😇



“Shawty got Assets” https://t.co/5Y3f8kuCfg https://t.co/02mlaOXlaI — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) September 21, 2023

Her message quickly garnered over 2.6 million views with Palmer stans active and ready to ride for the multifaceted artist at her order.

“Tell them baby sis!!@KekePalmer that check cleared!”



“She always has the best responses.”

“I’m glad she cleared that up! She’s creating and having fun and you’re just on twitter being a hater!”

“Read her for filth keke but the gag is you making that money and that’s on period.”

Palmer has been in the entertainment industry since she was a child. She received her big break at 10 years old after acting in “Barbershop 2: Back in Business” back in 2004. While she continued to dabble in other roles here and there, it wasn’t until her 2006 hit movie “Akeelah and the Bee” that her career took off.

From then on, Palmer slowly became a household name and a celebrity favorite among fans. While fans may have loved watching the mom of one grow up before their eyes, she has previously shared the dangers of working in the industry at such a young age.

In a 2022 interview with The Guardian, Palmer described working as a child star as “exploitative,” stating, “I think that being a child entertainer is really exploitative, because you don’t even know your limits yourself.”

She continued, “And a lot of what you later envision as a memory is actually trauma.”



Though she may not agree with starting children in the industry prematurely, there’s no denying that Palmer’s impact with her early movies and TV shows helped shape an entire generation.

A few of those projects include “Jump In,” “Madea’s Family Reunion,” “True Jackson VP,” “The Long Shot” and many more.

She also became the youngest daytime talk-show host in TV history back in 2014, following the premiere of her show “Just Keke.” Palmer was just 20 years old when the one-season BET original came out.