Darius Jackson Deletes Social Media Following Leaked Audio of Keke Palmer’s Mother Going Off After He Allegedly Harassed the Actress Over Usher

Darius Jackson is laying off social media as explosive audio of him going back and forth with Keke Palmer and her mother, Sharon Palmer, has begun to circulate. As of Nov. 15, both his Instagram and Twitter profiles have been deactivated.

The recording, which was shared by DJ Akademiks, appears to reveal Sharon calling him out for allegedly berating and harassing the actress following her viral appearance at Usher’s Las Vegas residency show this summer.

Darius Jackson deletes social media following leaked audio of Keke Palmer’s mother going off on him for harassing the actress. Photos: Keke/Instagram; YouTube screengrab.

Jackson previously shamed Palmer online for wearing a sheer coverup over a bodysuit for the concert.

In the leaked audio, Sharon calls Jackson a “punk ass mama’s boy who harasses a woman” over a phone conversation. She then asks, “What kind of bulls—t is that? Your mama should be ashamed of herself.”

Keke also can be heard seemingly in the same room as her ex-boyfriend. “There’s no need to say horrible things and send me the Usher picture. There’s no reason for that. You do that because you’re nuts,” said the first-time mother.

Listen to the Full Audio Clip Here.

As the leaked recording continues, Keke says that her boyfriend sounded like someone with a “broken brain” and that he needed to seek help.

“You’re chemically imbalanced. There’s nothing that I’ve done for you to stay on that page. People have endured more; I’ve endured more from you,” she claimed.

Jackson remained unbothered and reiterated that he wanted access to his son.

“What man thinks they can call the mother of they child cunt, b—ches, whores, you been run through but ‘I’m gonna come get the baby’?” said Sharon. “What kind of mental motherf—ker are you. If my daughter ever, ever, give you the baby after you call her cunt, imma beat her a—.”

Alleged texts and emails between the co-parents were also exposed by DJ Akademiks. One message purportedly shows Keke saying, “I’m sorry for hitting you.” Another reveals Jackson telling her to delete footage or risk him speaking out about her being a manipulator.

Online spectators are divided on how to feel about the content. “She’s apologizing for her reactions to his abuse. But everyone will make it seem like she’s the aggressor now. Yikes,” tweeted one person.

Another user wrote, “Maybe I heard something different, but this doesn’t fair well for Keke and her mom. You don’t fight fire with fire.”

Darius and Keke are currently in the throes of a custody battle over their son Leo. Earlier this month, the Key TV founder was granted temporary sole custody of their 8-month-old son and a restraining order protecting her and the baby from Darius.

Keke filed the petitions on the heels of her and Jackson’s breakup in October. Her request for the restraining order revealed claims of abuse, which were accompanied by images of the 29-year-old seemingly throwing her over a couch and with his hands around her neck in her home.