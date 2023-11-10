Security Footage Seemingly Shows Keke Palmer Physically ‘Choked’ and ‘Body-Slammed’ By Ex Darius Jackson as Actress Is Awarded Sole Custody of 8-Month-Old Son

Actress Keke Palmer made headlines earlier this year when she wore a see-through dress to Usher’s Las Vegas residency and seductively danced as he sang to her. It was then that many were introduced to her partner, Darius Jackson, with whom she shares a son, Leodis “Leo” Andrellton. As footage from Palmer’s girls’ night in Vegas circulated online, Jackson took issue with the actress’s attire and publicly criticized her for being scantily clad.

“It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom,” he wrote. He then followed his tweet by saying, “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

Jackson’s response sparked controversy online. Much of the conversation was centered on his controlling tone while publicly addressing Palmer. While it seemed like Palmer briefly distanced herself from Jackson following the incident, in August, around the singer’s birthday, the two seemed lovey-dovey, posting videos on social media suggesting they were back on good terms. The pair were later spotted at a Beyoncé concert in September.

Keke Palmer (left) reportedly declared in court documents that her ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson (right) has been abusive to her and she is seeking a restraining order against him and sole custody of the pair’s 8-month-old son. (Photos: @keke/Instagram, @dvulton/Instagram)

However, their reconciliation seems to be short-lived, as court documents reveal Keke Palmer has filed a restraining order against Jackson and seeks sole physical and legal custody of their 8-month-old son.

Palmer declared in October that the two “finally ended for good … primarily due to the physical and emotional abuse inflicted” on her.

In documents filed on Thursday, Nov. 9, Palmer accused her child’s father of repeatedly physically abusing her over the course of their two-year relationship, according to US Weekly.

In the petition, Palmer said she had security footage from Sunday, Nov. 5, where he “trespassed into my home without my knowledge or consent” and “threatened” the former talk show host before “lunging for my neck, striking me, throwing me over the couch and stealing my phone.”

Palmer said some of the other acts of “physical violence” that she experienced at his hands include “destroying [her] personal property, including diaries and prescription eyeglasses, throwing my belongings into the street, throwing [her] car keys to prevent [her] from driving away and hitting [her] in front of [their] son.

The actress also recalled a time Jackson “choked” and “body slammed” her onto the stairs in her home after “becoming violently jealous and irrationally angry” over a photo of her in a bikini. According to Palmer, he was the only one to ever see the photo but Jackson was still angry. “On the drive home, I was worried that we would get into an accident because of how angry he was. Darius spent the rest of the night yelling at me, not letting me sleep so he could keep yelling at me,” Palmer alleges. “In the bedroom, he slammed me on the floor and slapped my head from side to side. The next morning, he was standing at the bottom of the stairs near the front door, screaming at me as I was coming down the stairs. When I was almost at the bottom of the stairs, he grabbed me around the neck and body slammed me back onto the stairs.”

The actress also alleges Jackson threatened to commit suicide if she left him, and other forms of physical and emotional abuse.

RadarOnline reports it obtained still images from the security footage showing what appears to be Jackson throwing Palmer over the couch and striking her.

According to Page Six, Palmer seeks full custody of their son. In court docs, Palmer noted that she has already elected to “reasonable expenses of pregnancy and birth” since the child was conceived. However, she did ask the courts to have both her and Darius Jackson, the 8-month-old’s father, be responsible for their respective legal fees.

Filing for full custody makes her the principal guardian of the boy and will determine the interaction her athletic trainer ex-boyfriend will have in the future.

After reports of Palmer’s filing, Jackson tweeted, “I love you, son. See you soon.”

Unfortunately for Jackson, on Nov. 9 Palmer’s protective order reportedly was granted, and he has been instructed to stay at least 100 yards away from the actress and their son. Additionally, the courts have granted Palmer sole custody of their son until further notice. Due to the restraining order in place, this means that Jackson will not be allowed visitation.

A week prior to the ruling, Jackson took to his secondary X account to tweet out a post that seemed to be directed at Palmer.

“Being betrayed by someone you loved really changes your mindset,” he wrote.

More recently, Jackson made tweets that implied that he wasn’t the reason why the two broke up and that perhaps he was disrespected.

“If we date we’re not always going to be together,” he tweeted, adding a comment about relationship conduct. “You can go out with your friends, have a good time but don’t take advantage of my trust.”

Jackson also posted, “I realized that sometimes you gotta go broke, lose your closest friends, and lose the person you thought you loved most just to get where you are going. Trust God’s process. He closes doors to open new doors. Sometimes elevation requires separation.” He added, “Distance doesn’t matter if two hearts are loyal to each other.”

Unlike Jackson, Palmer is not talking about their personal business online.

In fact, on her X profile, she is celebrating her personal wins, particularly a massive milestone in her life, which is setting the actor-turned-entrepreneur and her son up for the future. She celebrated the one-year anniversary of her television network, Key TV Network. Her goal is to connect today’s generation and older audiences through various forms of content creation.

