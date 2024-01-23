‘Insecure’ Actor Sarunas Jackson Seeks Restraining Order Against Keke Palmer and Her Mother, Claiming They’ve Harassed and Falsely Accused Him and His Brother Darius of Abuse

Keke Palmer’s legal battle with ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson has become a full-blown family affair that now involves his brother, actor Sarunas Jackson.

Palmer and Darius are currently in the midst of a custody battle stemming from their October 2023 breakup, which shed light on extensive claims of the actress being abused and left fearful for her and her ex’s young son, Leodis “Leo” Andrellton.

Keke Palmer (left) and Dominique Perry (second from left) are ex-girlfriends to Darius Jackson (second from right) and his Sarunas Jackson (right), respectively. (Photos: @keke/Instagram, @dvulton/Instagram)

In November, the “Nope” star was granted temporary sole custody of the then-8-month-old child, along with a temporary restraining order requiring her ex to remain 100 yards away from them.

Still photos from her home security footage that were submitted to a Los Angeles judge appeared to show Darius grabbing the 30-year-old by the neck, flinging her over the couch, and engaging in a physical altercation on the stairs of her home.

The former couple of two years were scheduled to attend a Dec. 5 court hearing for the matter, but People reports it was postponed as they attempted to settle their issues through private mediation. Days ahead of Christmas, the 29-year-old aspiring actor filed for a domestic violence restraining order against her.

Sarunas, who is Darius’ older brother, has since sought to obtain a restraining order to protect himself, his brother, and their parents from Palmer and her mother, Sharon.

Watching the Jackson brothers, Darius and Sarunas, attempt to vilify Keke Palmer and negate the abuse she suffered in attempt to save themselves is PEAK abuser behavior. Their social media antics only add substance to what is being said about them being abusive and controlling. pic.twitter.com/kTUVJClS9P — Holanda Adams (@TwerkTeamCEO18) November 10, 2023

“She has made foul claims that I have sexual abuse claims on me when I do not…I have never done such a thing…She has gone to the media [and] has used her celebrity to publicly lie on my family and myself, which has resulted in death threats by the public,” claimed Sarunas of Palmer in the court documents reviewed by RadarOnline.

He further stated that “she has harassed and stalked my friends and family’s social media…She has reached out to people in relation to me to lie on me and my family. Has caused career damage.”

The actor, who had a recurring role on HBO’s “Insecure,” was first called out by Sharon in November when he attempted to defend his brother against the abuse allegations. He tweeted, “The most disgusting, vile, abusive, manipulative person I have EVER encountered in my entire life. Abuses almost everyone. Y’all will see.”

In a since-deleted Instagram video, Sharon responded, “For Sarunas Jackson to post on his Twitter the ridiculous stuff that he’s posting when he knew his brother was abusive. I went to Sarunas over a year ago and told him that his brother was abusive to my daughter. And he said, ‘Uh, well, I used to be like that too.’”

In explosive audio obtained by DJ Akademiks, listeners hear the alleged voices of Keke Palmer, Darius Jackson, and Sharon (Keke’s Mother) having a very intense conversation:



“You are a limp d—k m—-f—-!”



“….that’s what your mama raised. D—k suckers cause your brother’s a d—k… pic.twitter.com/4yDbw51A0L — Mílagro (@MobzWorld) November 15, 2023

That same month, leaked audio of an argument between Sharon, Darius, and Palmer appeared online. There, she called out her daughter’s ex for harassing the actress. She also made remarks such as “Keep f—king around, I might get somebody to f—k you!” and “You might get a motherf—king bullet in the head.”

A judge has yet to make a decision on the matter, but if granted, Sharon and Palmer would be required to remain a 150-yard distance from the Jackson family’s homes and workplaces, as well as prohibit the women from speaking poorly about the men in public.

Sarunas is also embroiled in a custody battle of his own with actress Dominique Perry, a friend of Palmer’s and fellow “Insecure” alum. They share a 5-year-old daughter named Zen. He is seeking to prevent Perry from moving out of California. Amid the custody drama, the “Rap Sh!t” standout alluded to enduring abuse.

Though Palmer has refrained from publicly acknowledging her ex, her recent tweet insinuates that she may have learned some lasting lessons.

“I’m no guru on successful relationships. But I believe that love should honor individualism even in partnership,” she wrote in a message about not compromising herself or her passions to appease a partner. Among the reactions was a person ordering her to “go and apologize to Darius first.”

The onset of the contentious dynamic between Palmer’s family and the Sarunas can be traced back to August when her attire at a show for Usher‘s Las Vegas residency provoked Darius to publicly shame her.