‘I’m Gonna Be a Mom!’: Keke Palmer Announces Pregnancy During ‘SNL’ Monologue. Get to Know Her Boyfriend Darius Jackson.

Baby, Keke Palmer is having a baby!

The 29-year-old made her hosting debut for “Saturday Night Live” on Dec. 3 and announced that she’s pregnant! The surprising news has many clamoring for more details about Keke Palmer’s boyfriend Darius Jackson.

At the start of her monologue, Palmer acknowledged a rumor going around social media stating she was with child.

“People have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby,’ ‘Keke’s pregnant’ and I wanna set the record straight. I am!”

Keke Palmer Announces Pregnancy (SNL Monologue Screenshot on Youtube)

Cheers came from the audience as the actress’s excitement was felt through one’s screen. She continued to explain why she decided to keep her pregnancy on the down low.

“I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low because I got a lot of stuff going on,” she shared.

“People kept coming up to me, ‘Congratulations’ I’m like, ‘Shhhh can y’all stop? I got a liquor sponsorship on the line.’ Let the check clear then we can get to the damn baby shower!”

Once laughter slowly died down, Palmer explained her pregnancy journey as “one of the biggest blessings,” noting she can’t wait to meet her little one.

“I am so excited. Guys, I’m gonna be a mom!”

Palmer began trending on Twitter after sharing the wonderful news. Many fans uploaded photos of the actress congratulating her on the journey to motherhood.

“Keke Palmer announcing her pregnancy when she was READY to. So happy for her ..she’s going to be a great mother”

“Keke Palmer, the millennial mother! from raising a generation to about to raise her own baby. congrats to this queen! so proud of her and the recognition she’s been getting & deserved! she’s really MOTHERING y’all!”

“Keke Palmer is going to be a great mother. That baby gone be smiling nonstop at her.”

Who is Keke Palmer’s Boyfriend Darius Jackson?

The NAACP award winner is expecting with boyfriend Darius Daulton Jackson, who happens to be the brother of “Insecure” actor Sarunas Jackson. Palmer and Jackson reportedly met at a Memorial Day party in May 2021 hosted by Issa Rae. Like his brother, Jackson works in Hollywood as a writer and storyteller. His LinkedIn account highlights past work in both entertainment and fitness. While his Instagram page alludes to recent work on sets.

After Palmer’s reveal, Jackson uploaded a photo onto his IG Story that showed them together at a dinner table with her baby bump notably visible.

Keke Palmer. (Photo: @Dvulton/Instagram)

The beloved mom-to-be also thanked her boyfriend in a loving Instagram post stating, “Thank you to my other half @dvulton for giving me the things that only true unity can bring.”

@keke/Instagram

Last November, Palmer gushed to Tamron Hall about sharing her new love with the world. “It became more difficult to hide. We spend all this time together, and he really is my closest friend, so it just becomes a thing where I’m not gonna hide something that makes me happy.”

Keke Palmer’s boyfriend Darius Jackson (center), his brother Sarunas Jackson (right). Credit: @dvulton IG)

“It’s not gonna be everything you see, my job is my job, but at the end of the day this is somebody that is important to me so why not,” Palmer added.