‘Mama Ain’t Going to a Tour By Herself Again’: Keke Palmer and Her Son’s Father Darius Jackson Spotted Dancing Together at Beyoncé’s Concert Following the Aftermath of Usher’s Serenade Drama

Social media users learned the hard way to stay out of people’s business after Keke Palmer and her child’s father, Darius Jackson, were spotted out at the Beyoncé concert together.

The couple have been on and off for the past few months since her wardrobe drama at Usher’s concert. But it looks like they patched things up after being spotted at Yoncé’s third and final stop at the SoFi Stadium as a part of her Renaissance World Tour.

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson enjoy the Beyoncé concert together months after the Usher drama. (Photo: @dvulton/Instagram)

In videos shared on Jackson’s Instagram, he and Palmer can be seen in good spirits as they sang along to the “Break My Soul” singer’s music. One video featured the couple partaking in Beyoncé’s popular “Mute Challenge” during her song “Energy.”



During the brief seconds of silence, Palmer and Jackson looked at each other and proudly jumped up and down when the 42-year-old continued on with her song.

The “Nope” star rocked a white buttoned-up shirt, blue pants, and a silver corset that wrapped around her midsection. To match her bling, she went for a rather dramatic makeup look wearing heavy silver eyeshadow and a deep-winged eyeliner. As for Jackson, he kept his outfit simple, rocking a black T-shirt, black pants, a black jacket, and a green baseball cap.

Photos of the first-time parents were shared on @PopCrave’s X account, where fans seemed to finally understand the importance of minding one’s own business.

“This why y’all should mind your business & stay out them great debates.”

“I knew they wasn’t about to be over THAT fast from one bump. Let’s be real.”

“Will never speak on them again, I’ve learned my lesson.”

RELATED: Keke Palmer Doubles Down After Provocative Dance with Usher Ignites Her Son’s Father’s Fiery Rant About Her Showcasing Her Assets ‘To Please Others’

Will never speak on them again, I’ve learned my lesson. 🤞🏽 https://t.co/nUTAUfcjZT — Tre Wesley (@TrevonWes) September 5, 2023

“I know it wont stop projecting or think pieces but yall don’t know these people and their relationships are not yall or yalls to invest in.”

“Mama ain’t going on a tour by herself again.”

The last time fans saw Palmer out at a concert was back in July when she attended the “You Got It Bad” singer’s Las Vegas residency. During his performance, the Grammy winner serenaded the former daytime talk show host with his hit song “There Goes My Baby.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE.

In videos circulating online, Palmer appeared to be hypnotized by Usher’s charm and vocal ability, which seemed to bother Jackson. The 29-year-old went on a lengthy mom-shaming rant on X where he publicly called out the mother of his child’s sheer ensemble.

After facing backlash for his “You a mom” tweet, Jackson supported his statement by calling himself a “traditional man” who “doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others…”

Two months after their public spat, Palmer and Jackson were seen celebrating her 30th birthday together in a now-expired Instagram Live video.

Their newborn son, Leodis “Leo” Andrellton, was born this year in February.