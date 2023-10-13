‘That Baby Rice Skinned, Not Light Skinned’: Fans Say Keke Palmer Carried Her Son for Nine Months Just for the Infant to be the Spitting Image of His Father

Keke Palmer shared an adorable photo of herself and her 7-month-old son, Leodis “Leo” Andrellton, that has fans questioning if she was in the room while giving birth.

On Thursday, Oct. 12, the actress and mompreneur shared a photo on X of her holding her baby boy in her arms. In the picture, Palmer can be seen posing with duck lips into the camera while the infant looks off into the distance.

Fans say Keke Palmer’s ‘genes’ didn’t try after she shares new photo with her child. (L) Keke Palmer and baby Leo (Pictured: @kekepalmer/Twitter) (R) Darius Jackson (Pictured: @dvulton/Instagram)

“Me and my boy,” her caption read.

As sweet as the mother-and-son post was, fans couldn’t help but notice how little, from their perspectives, baby Leo resembled his mother and how much he looked like his dad, Darius Jackson.

“Darius genes strong asf.”



“Her genes didn’t even put they knuckles up.”



There were also a few commenters who pointed out Leo’s noticeably lighter-skin complexion, comparing it to Palmer’s caramelized pigmentation.

“That baby rice skinned, not light skinned.”

The Shade Room soon obtained Palmer’s photo and shared it on its Instagram page, where a few individuals voiced a few opinions of their own.

“Y’all blind, he looks like her he just got his daddy’s color.”

“Carrying a baby for 9 months just so he can look just like his dad.”

Palmer gave birth to her only child in February and announced the news with a series of images shared to her Instagram.

“Born during Black History Month, with a name to match,” she added at the end of her lengthy caption. The “Joyful Noise” actress first announced her pregnancy in December 2022 while making her hosting debut for “Saturday Night Live.”

At the start of her monologue, Palmer addressed the hearsay that suggested that she was with child.

“People have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby,’ ‘Keke’s pregnant’ and I wanna set the record straight. I am,” she confirmed while showing off her rather-large baby bump.

Hours after Palmer’s announcement, Jackson confirmed that he was fathering their unborn son by sharing a photo of them at a dinner table with Palmer’s baby bump visible.

Since the announcement and birth of their first child together, Palmer and Jackson have made several headlines following her wardrobe drama at Usher’s concert.

Despite critics suggesting they break up for good, it seemed as if the on-and-off-again couple managed to patch things up, as they were spotted celebrating Palmer’s “durty 30” birthday together in August.

In September, the pair attended Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour concert together at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. On a Sept. 25 episode of “TODAY with Hoda & Jenna,” Palmer had this to say when asked if she and Jackson were still together, “I’m going to take a page out of Beyoncé’s book: Mind y’all’s business.”

