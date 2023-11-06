“LeBron Jr. Messaged My Girl” | Bronny James Stealing Girlfriend’s Through DMs? SteveWillDoIt Of Nelk Boys Says The Young Prince Tried To Bag His Long-Time Love Celina Smith

Sliding into someone’s DMs has become today’s new generation’s way of trying to get the attention of a person.

The move seems to resonate pretty heavily with athletes and Instagram models. It’s almost become routine for that to happen, and when you hear it, it comes as no surprise.

During a recent livestream, SteveWillDoIt (L) of Nelk Boys is claiming that Bronny James (R) slid into his longtime on-and-off girlfriend Celina Smith’s DMs. (Photo: Youtube @stevewilldoit)

Is Bronny James Stealing Girlfriends?

One of the latest rumors involves USC basketball player Bronny James, the oldest son of NBA legend LeBron James.

During a recent livestream, SteveWillDoIt of Nelk Boys is claiming that Bronny slid into his longtime on-and-off girlfriend Celina Smith’s DMs.

He also claims that he’d be heartbroken if Smith ever went out with or entertained the advances of a college baller.



Per reports, the couple split last year but has since rekindled, so in essence Bronny would be violating if that’s the case.



Steve Will Do It Sounds Off On How He’d Feel If They Hooked Up

“Bro if my girl f—d Bron Jr I would be so upset. Dude, he is so good at basketball. I’d be so depressed if my girl f—d Bron Jr.”

“And you know why I say that? It’s cause LeBron Jr. messaged my girl… She told me about it.”

