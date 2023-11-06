‘I Just Want to be a Kid’: Joie Chavis, Mother of Bow Wow’s Daughter, Slammed for Pressuring 12-Year-Old to Dance and Perform Skits for Social Media

Shai Moss doesn’t seem to want to follow in the footsteps of her former child star father, Shad “Bow Wow” Moss. Despite her parents’ wishes, the preteen told her mother, dancer and choreographer Joie Chavis, that she just wanted to be a normal kid.

As if normal is really an option for a nepo kid, the young 12-year-old told her mother that she doesn’t want to appear on social media with her mother and perform skits and dances to post on TikTok anymore.

In a few videos circulating on the X platform, Chavis shared with her followers a conversation she had with her daughter.

Joie Chavis and Shai Moss. (Photo: @joiechavis/Instagram)

“I don’t want to do it. I feel like you and my dad are trying to pressure me into acting and all this stuff. I don’t want to do it. I just want to be a kid,” Shai allegedly told her mother. “I just want to go to school. I just want to be a kid and play sports and have friends.”

After recounting her daughter’s position, she said, “Baby girl … I’m in my head, I am like, ‘You’re 12. You’re so talented … So beautiful … You could really be out here getting to this bag.’”

Many sympathized with the little girl and rebuffed her mom for seeing dollar signs when she looked at her child.

“Your child doesn’t want to be on social media because she wants to be a kid, but your main concern is her getting a bag? really?” one person replied. Someone else agreed, “’Getting to the bag at 12’ Umm, miss ma’am, your own child is telling you let her be a kid… she has her whole adult life to ‘get to the bag’ I’m just gon say… Lord I’m so thankful for my parents.”

Another person objected to Chavis worrying about getting paid, writing, “You see the world we live in? Multiple children with rappers. She’s clearly for sale to the highest bidder.”

Chavis has two children. Shai with rapper/ actor Chad “Bow Wow” Moss and Hendrix Wilburn, an almost 5-year-old with rapper Future.

While some people blasted the mom, others celebrated Shai’s decision not to be heavily online.

“That’s great for her,” one person said. “Maybe she will pop out as an older teen and young adult and have her own chosen identity. Hopefully, her parents love this for her and support her.”

“Some kids just want to be creative and do those types of things because it’s fun for them, not because it’s work. Seems like Shai has a lot of self-awareness already,” one person tweeted.

Shai is serious about her privacy. On her Instagram, she has posted only once this year. Dressed in black leather pants, a faded denim jacket, and cool shades, she shared with her 511K followers her trip to see Drake in concert on Aug. 11.

The young lady posted a picture captioned “Now she want a photo. You already know tho.”

Her dad jumped in the comments and wrote, “Wanted to make sure you had a great summer! That’s how you do it! Love you!”

She answered like the dutiful daughter, “Love you more, thank you.”

As fans swipe the photo carousel, they will see she posted a message in between her outfit shot and those of the concert. It said, “I only love my bed and my mama. I’m sorry.”

Between the obligatory check-in with dad and the buzz-off post about her values, it seems as if Shai can’t get any more normal kid than that.

