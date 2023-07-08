‘Don’t Let These People Turn You Into a BM’: Fans Send Keke Palmer Warnings After She Posts Video Seemingly Bragging About Moving on from Boyfriend Following Drama

Through hours of social media chatter, spawning from her son’s father Darius Jackson blasting her for dancing in a sexy sheer outfit at the sold-out Usher Las Vegas residency, Keke Palmer remains unbothered.

The “Akeelah and the Bee” movie star took to TikTok to bust a move for her 7.7 million fans.

With a fully beat face, a banging post-baby body, gray sweats and a pair of maroon, black and white dunks the triple-threat mouthed the declaration, “You ain’t stopping what’s going on with me sweetheart. So, if you about to act up, I’m ’bout to link up.”

The video comes 48 hours after Jackson took to Twitter to check Palmer for dancing with the 44-year-old R&B heartthrob as he sang “There Goes My Baby,” to the blushing actress.

After a clip of the performance went viral, Jackson tweeted, “It’s the outfit tho… you a mom.”

While fans have been coming to the “True Jackson, VP” star’s defense, she has not spoken a word, except for a comment on one of the Instagram pages that reposted the performance.

“I’m very unserious 🙂 I just liked the mix!” she wrote.

While she is “unserious,” fans believe the video is sending a message.

“Keke said don’t start none, won’t be none…but if you start it, Imma finish it!”

“It giving BEYONCE irreplaceable.”

“Let my girlfriend start dancing when I tell her not to wear that outside ouuu ima be so mad.”

Some comments focused on little Leodis, the couple’s son, and the two as a couple.

“Don’t let this man trick you into thinking being a single mom is where it’s at.”

“Don’t let these people turn you into a BM.”

“Breaking up shouldn’t make her a single mom. A real man going to be there for their child regardless of the relationship status.”

The dance was not the only thing she released. She also posted that she will be speaking at Howard Theatre about her new film “Big Boss,” and entering into the Big Boss era of motherhood as well as navigating one’s career, things Steve Harvey has been urging her to take seriously.

If anything, she doesn’t seem worried about the drama, or in the words of Queen Palmer, “Sorry to this man.”