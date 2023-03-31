‘Faith Mayweather Bout to Wreck Shop’: Stevie J Seemingly Pops Out with New Boo, Fans Warn Him About His Estranged Wife Faith Evans

Although Stevie J and Faith Evans are not officially divorced, the “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” alum seems to be living his best life as a single man.

A video of the music producer has made rounds on social media, showing him next to a woman who appears to be much younger than him.

Stevie J spotted kissing mystery woman. (Pictured: @rajasyn/Instagram Story)

In the clip, Stevie J can be seen holding a champagne bottle as Jane Doe holds a champagne glass in her hand.

“Cheers,” the 51-year-old said while he and his rumored boo clinked their drinks together. Before the video cuts out, viewers can see the two lean in and peck each other’s lips.

As it turns out, the mystery woman is actually an Instagram influencer whose handle is @rajasyn. She regularly posts bikini thirst-trap photos on her page and has an active OnlyFans account. Though she has over 800,000 followers, she only follows Stevie J’s private account.

Okay now!! Stevie J out here spotted locking lips with a new woman!! pic.twitter.com/D8kYg6957A — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) March 31, 2023

@Gossipofthecitytea was the first to obtain the video from the woman’s Instagram story and re-post it on their Instagram page, where several fans in the comment section brought up Stevie J’s estranged wife.

“As he should be, Faith broke his heart”

“Wait what happened to Faith?”



“She better watch out, Faith Mike Tyson Evans be on that bs”

“Oh Faith Mayweather bout to wreck shop! I can’t wait for his next apology.”

In 2020, the “I’ll Be Missing You” singer found herself in legal trouble after she was arrested for allegedly attacking Stevie J.

TMZ, which first broke the story, reportedly had sources who said that once the police pulled up, they saw visible scrapes and “marks” on the “No Time” record producer’s face. While Evans was arrested and sent to jail for a felony domestic violence charge, she was released on bond later in the day.

Evans was involved in another physical altercation after learning that her late husband, The Notorious B.I.G., was cheating on her.

In the 2009 biographical drama, “Notorious,” based on the Brooklyn rapper’s life, there was an intense scene that showed actress Antonique Smith, who played Evans, visiting her husband’s hotel room.

After a few knocks, the door finally opened, and Evans was supposedly met by a woman in a robe while her hubby Biggie, portrayed by Jamal Woolard, was spotted in the bed with no clothes on.

According to the film, Evans busted through the door, knocking Biggie’s reported side chick to the ground, and began hitting the “Big Poppa” rapper. However, her attention shifted back to the woman after she kicked Evans and allegedly called her a “f—-g b—h.”



This apparently prompted the 49-year-old to sucker punch the woman numerous times in the face, before leaving Biggie’s hotel room.

Evans also reportedly has been in numerous physical altercations with B.I.G’s mistress and longtime friend, Lil Kim. This love triangle created one of the most memorable feuds between two of the most successful female artists in the mid ‘90s.

Though their beef lasted for years, the two women have been able to forgive each other and even collaborated on Evans’ 2017 hit “Lovin’ You For Life,” which also featured their late lover.