‘I Didn’t Go to Coachella’: Stevie J Hits Back After Estranged Wife Faith Evans Accuses Him of Stealing Mercedes Van for Trip to Coachella, Court Gets Involved

Stevie J was ordered by a court to return the Mercedes sprinter van he allegedly stole from his estranged wife, “I Miss You” singer Faith Evans. The 51-year-old producer took the van’s keys from Evans while she was asleep, according to RadarOnline.

Las Vegas, Nevada – November 17: Faith Evans (L) and her husband Stevie J attend the Post Show for the 2018 Soul Train Awards, presented by BET, at the Orleans Arena on Nov. 17, 2018, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

The outlet reports that Evans filed an emergency motion in their ongoing divorce proceedings, claiming that her estranged husband took the Mercedes on April 12, 2023 after she had fallen asleep. The “Can’t Believe” singer alleged that the former “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star drove off with the van and refused to bring it back upon her request. The ex-reality star allegedly took the vehicle to Coachella.

Court documents state that Evans then filed a stolen vehicle police report on April 12 and wrote a declaration stating that she bought the 2023 Mercedes for $164,000 for her own use. Stevie J filed for divorce in Los Angeles in 2021, and the former couple reportedly doesn’t have a prenuptial agreement. The motion also states that the vehicle’s insurance policy does not cover her soon-to-be-ex-spouse, and called the reality star out for having a suspended driver’s license.

“The insurance policy does not cover [Stevie], and he is unauthorized to drive,” the motion reads.

Evans also requested the court prohibit Stevie J from driving her car or any of her vehicles, including a Chrysler Pacifica and 2020 Mercedes G Wagon.

The court granted Evans’ motion and ordered the Mercedes be immediately returned to the “Victory” singer.

In an exclusive interview with The Shaderoom, the producer said “I did not go to Coachella, but if I did, I wouldn’t have taken that. I would’ve taken a jet. Ask anybody if I went to Coachella, I was working.”

The couple’s divorce has been dragging on for several years, and Stevie — who requested spousal support from Evans in divorce documents — begged for his wife’s forgiveness in a lengthy Instagram post on Mother’s Day, after he accused her of cheating on him while he stood accused of cheating on Evans. He later claimed that the “Gone Already” singer did not cheat on him.

“Faith Rene Jordan I’ve hurt you, disrespected you and humiliated you in front of the world,” he wrote. “From this day forward I promise to listen to your feelings and be more delicate with your heart. I also promise to build you up even more & to communicate daily with you, respect you and love on you until you’re as happy as you were when we got married.”

Stevie informed the court on April 14 that he had hired another divorce lawyer, Evan Itzkowitz, after his previous lawyer dropped him as a client, citing “conflicts” and an “irremediable breakdown.”

The judge has yet to rule on Stevie’s request for monthly spousal support.