‘I Hate Being Out There Like That’: Former NBA Player Joe Smith Gets Emotional Discussing the Embarrassment of His Wife Exposing Her Work as an Adult Entertainer

Former NBA player Joe Smith and his wife Kisha Chavis appear to have very different versions of what took place regarding Chavis’ re-introduction into the adult entertainment industry.

On Nov. 2, Chavis continued her press run as she talked about the viral video where she and her husband argued about her having an OnlyFans account. In her appearance on “The Morning Hustle” radio show, she revealed more background about herself, and why she chose to release the video of the spousal disagreement.

When asked why she put the video on social media, Chavis simply said, “’Cause I’m petty.” Her reason for being “petty” was due to Smith “entertaining” people that she didn’t like. When asked if Smith was cheating, she confirmed that it wasn’t sexual, but he was having conversations with other women. The 52-year-old said that he was giving different women “more conversation and attention” than her.

Chavis also explained that she had different alter egos: Yasmine Pendavis, who is an adult film star, and Kyss Major who is a musician. She said while she was in Germany performing as Major, she decided to come back to the US after watching “Basketball Wives.” Chavis said she thought to herself, “I’m bout to go home and find me a baller,” adding that Smith knew about her Pendavis persona before she told him.

“I do feel bad about how it’s affected my relationship, I’m not mad about the pocket,” she explained while discussing the viral video. “I’m getting more money, there’s more opportunity.” Chavis said the reason behind her doing the OnlyFans was because Smith wasn’t pulling his weight financially. She previously stated he had moved out and wasn’t speaking to her, but she still has hopes they will reconnect.

Her most recent interview had viewers calling for Smith to end their relationship. One person said, “Girl somebody get this man some divorce papers please,” while another one said, “RUN JOE RUN.” Others who believed that Chavis got the attention that she desperately wanted said things like, “This is what she needed ….this publicity! Now she doing interviews and all smh social media is crazy lol.”

A day after Chavis’ animated interview, her estranged husband gave his first statements on the video. The subdued Smith said, “The situation really threw me for a loop, ’cause she knows how easy and laid-back I am.” He said after he found out about her OnlyFans page he wanted to have a discussion, but when he turned around to face his wife she was recording him.

“Privacy is a major thing for me so that’s why I kind of erupted.” When talking about the publicity he has gotten from the video Smith emphatically declared, “I hate it.”

He also believes the public matter has affected the respected career he had built up. He did, however, explain his financial struggles, stating that he was 19 when he was chosen as the first pick of the NBA draft and he had “no clue how to handle money.”

The former power forward said, “I lived and learned. I done did some things that I definitely wouldn’t do again.” While he did agree he had money problems, he combatted Chavis statements about him working for her and not taking care of his household.

“As far as the money part, that’s not true,” Smith shared, “I’ve been taking care of our household for the last nine years.” He said it hasn’t been easy but he has been doing what he can to “keep a roof” over their heads.

When talking about his perspective on when they first met, the former Milwaukee Bucks player revealed that he knew about his wife’s time as an adult film star because he looked her up to make sure he could trust her.

He said they had a conversation about it, and Chavis stated that it was something she would never do again since she was focusing on her music. That clearly turned out not to be true, which is why Smith said he was confused when he found out about her OnlyFans page.

For now, he’s taking time to cool off in his hometown in Virginia with his family. The hosts told Smith about their conversation with his wife, and how she admitted to being “petty” and called him “gullible.”

This changed Smith’s demeanor, and the former NBA star said, “I’m really embarrassed about that.” The 48-year-old’s voice became shaky and he was noticeably emotional as he said, “I just hate being out there like that.”

Smith said eventually he and Chavis are going to have to sit-down and talk about their future together. He added that he loves her, but it is a tough position that he is in right now.

