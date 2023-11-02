‘Ms Jackson Ain’t Never Did No Stuff Like This’: Nelly Gets Emotional After Ashanti Gifts Him a Car for His Birthday, Fans Bring Up His Ex Shantel Jackson

Ashanti usually spends her money on luxurious vacations, but she recently decided to spoil her partner, Nelly, with the gift of his dreams ahead of his birthday on Nov. 2.

Over the past few days, the couple have been spotted living their best life dancing and singing at parties and nightclubs. For his 49th birthday, Nelly hosted a Halloween-inspired “G.I. Moe” birthday bash on Tuesday, Oct. 31, in Atlanta, Georgia.

The recently reunited lovers, a few notable celebrities, and a ton of crazed fans partied the night away just before Ashanti, 43, surprised Nelly with a present that had fans bringing up his ex, Shantel Jackson.

Fans bring up Nelly’s ex Shantel Jackson (right) after Ashanti gifts him a vintage vehicle for his birthday (left). (Photos: @jaynextdoor/Instagram; @missjackson/Instagram)

In a video circulating online, viewers can see a swarm of people surrounding Nelly and Ashanti as they walk outside toward his gift. Cameras flashed and cheers erupted as a surprised Nelly moved closer to a blue custom 1962 Impala convertible.

The hot ride reportedly featured a sound system with the “Real Husbands of Hollywood” star’s logo on it and a Corvette Ls motor under the hood, per TMZ.

He appeared to become emotional as he was seen covering his mouth before hugging his “Body on Me” collaborator and planting a huge kiss on her lips. The person behind the camera could then be heard telling Nelly to get in his new car while Ashanti can be heard demanding the DJ play her man’s 2000 hit “Ride Wit Me.”

In the tune, Nelly rapped about his love for Impalas during the song’s chorus, which goes: “We 3-wheeling in the fo’ with the gold D’s, Oh, why do I live this way? (Hey, must be the money).”

Y’all! She got him dream car!



Ashanti & Nelly back together this happy was not on my bingo card for 2023 but I’m here for it! 🥹🥰 https://t.co/EXeUN80Yys pic.twitter.com/H4TtvGmPKN — CleverlyChloé (@CleverlyChloe) November 1, 2023

It wasn’t long before The Neighborhood Talk got ahold of the heartwarming video and re-posted it on its Instagram page. The outlet’s comment section quickly blew up with Nelly and Ashanti fans who were glad to see this rekindled romance unfold again. One person wrote, “Success at Spinning the block never looked so good.”

Another comment read, “He got his real first love back. That’s what them emotions sayin.”

A few commenters brought up Nelly’s former girlfriend of seven years, Shantel Jackson. A few of those comments included, “Ms Jackson ain’t never did no s–t like this .. lol i know he happy,” and “I wonder what Chantel up to.”

Nelly and Jackson, 39, parted ways back in 2021 after they “grew apart” due to their own busy schedules. She contemplated the idea of getting married and having children with him during her time on the reality series, “The Platinum Life.”

That same year, the “Dilemma” rapper reunited with Ashanti for the first time in eight years while at Fat Joe and Ja Rule’s “Verzuz” battle.

During the event, Nelly went over and hugged the “Happy” singer, which gave fans hope that the two would soon re-spark their love. Although Ashanti denounced any form of reconciliation at the time, it looks like the universe had other plans in mind.

The two confirmed that they were indeed a couple back in May after breaking up 10 years ago, however, rumors about them giving their love another try have been in the media since December 2022.

In September, Nelly officially spoke about their on-again, off-again relationship while talking to Rasheeda and Kirk Frost for an interview, stating that time apart did them well. Ashanti later confirmed that she and Nelly were “together” while at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. She also rocked a handbag that featured a 20-year-old photo of them together.

Trending NOW:

Never miss a story — sign up for ATLANTA BLACK STAR’S free daily newsletters to stay up-to-date on the latest developments from top news headlines to celebrity news.

Read the Original Story Here.