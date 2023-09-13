‘My Girl Said Y’all Been Wanting Confirmation’: Ashanti Hits the VMAs Pink Carpet Clutching Nelly’s Face on Her Purse and Fans Are Excited

Ashanti doesn’t have to say much about the current status of her and Nelly’s relationship because her latest look at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards confirmed everything fans needed to know.

The R&B princess, 42, looked every bit of stunning as she posed for photos while at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Tuesday, Sept. 12. Her sparkly sheer gown captured the attention of many, but it was Ashanti’s Nelly-faced clutch that really stood out.

Ashanti rocks Nelly’s face on her purse at the 2023 VMAs after he confirms their rekindled romance. (Photo: @ashanti/Instagram)

She arrived on the pink carpet with a personalized handbag that featured a 20-year-old photo of her and the “Dilemma” rapper, 48.

“I thought this was cool because this picture was taken 20 years ago at the VMAs in 2003,” Ashanti said in an interview with “Entertainment Tonight.” She continued, “I thought it was cute.”

When asked if she and Nelly decided to re-spark their love flame after 10 years, Ashanti proudly said, “I mean we’re in a great place. I think it’s pretty obvious. Yeah, we’re together.”

In an Instagram story upload, Ashanti revealed that she and Nelly exchanged numbers while they both attended the VMAs two decades ago. A second video also teased new music, which appeared to reference her and Nelly’s relationship.

Once the Grammy Award winner’s photos dropped online, social media users couldn’t hold back their excitement at her confirming what so many fans already had an inkling about.

“Ashanti said it’s purse official.”

“Omg Ashanti’s purse … that’s her man!!!”

Ashanti said it’s purse official pic.twitter.com/R5qI1euRfa — ashantinews (@ASHANTINEWS) September 13, 2023

“Ashanti’s purse sksksk… spin the block season fr.”

“B—HHHHHH My girl said y’all been wanting official confirmation….here you go.”

“Ashanti snapped with the purse.”

Nelly also confirmed that he and Ashanti were back together earlier this week while speaking on “Boss Moves with Rasheeda” with Rasheeda and Kirk Frost.

Throughout the conversation, the “Ride Wit Me” artist noted that he and the “John Tucker Must Die” actress were “cool again,” and that time helped heal old wounds.

“Sometimes being separate, you understand one another more,” he said. “You can be like, ‘Yo, let me exactly see maybe what they see.’ You know, ‘cause you know we all can be defensive sometimes in our own relationships and wouldn’t know we wrong but we gonna stand on it.”

The hip-hop superstars first sparked dating rumors after they were caught holding hands at the Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia boxing match in May. One month later, the couple attended the third-annual birthday ball for Quality Control CEO Pierre “P” Thomas together.

Months prior, Ashanti and Nelly raised eyebrows for seemingly flirting with each other while performing their 2008 hit song “Body On Me.”

The twosome previously split back in 2013 and have both been in different long-term and short-lived relationships since then. Neither one of their former partners publicly has spoken out about the pair finding their way back to each other.

