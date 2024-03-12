OOPS: Ashanti’s Mom Accidentally Confirms Singer’s Pregnancy While Trying to Shut Down ‘Congratulations’ Remark

Ashanti’s mother, Tina Douglas, might have let the cat out of the bag by pseudo-confirming that her celebrity daughter is having a “baby, baby, baby” with her boyfriend, Nelly.

Singer Ashanti (L) poses with her mom, Tina Douglas (R). (Photo: @ashanti/Instagram)

There have been rumors circulating about the pregnancy ever since the couple reconciled following their 10-year breakup. Last Memorial Day, a video surfaced on social media showing the “Country Grammar” rapper’s surprise appearance at Ashanti’s show with Ja Rule. The couple were seen dancing close together, which led to speculation that she was hiding her baby bump.

Then over the Thanksgiving/Christmas holiday season, a picture of the St. Louis native caressing the New York singer’s belly and the rumors emerged again.

Now, while her mom and manager sat on a panel at JITG Musicfest 17th Annual Women’s Impact Luncheon presented by Simply on Friday, March 8, the conversation about the “Say Less” recording artist being with child emerged again.

Ashanti’s mom said “AHT, AHT”, she ain’t confirm a pregnancy yet, so don’t congratulate her on it yet



(Via:@toine360) pic.twitter.com/4OITMZvm4G — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) March 10, 2024

“Congratulations, Ashanti’s having a baby. So congratulations, grandma,” the host said to her mom.

“There’s been no announcement. It hasn’t come out yet until I hear it from Ashanti and Nelly,” Douglas quickly snapped.

The host apologized, saying, “Oh, I thought it was public. My bad, sorry.

“No, it is public. Don’t get it twisted,” Douglas interjected. “But it hasn’t been officially announced.”

People quickly lashed out at Douglas on social media.

“Public but hasn’t been announced? She treatin it like a sneaker release date,” one person tweeted.

Ashanti's Mom Checks Host For Congratulating Ashanti And Nelly On Pregnancy: "It Is Public, Don't Get It Twisted, But It Hasn't Been Officially Announced" pic.twitter.com/aMQFsD4tiE — Rap Generals (@RapGenerals_) March 11, 2024

Despite having more than 20 years of experience in the business, she seemed to not have seen that question coming because she was being “extra,” social media users suggested.

“All she said was congratulations. Sounds like a legitimate statement to me..Mom wanted to be extra.. ‘It’s public but not official.’ Word games.. Lady stop!” one person wrote.

Another person said, “This is like when a baby born yu aren’t suppose to post tht baby on the internet until the parents does or gives yu permission tooo ! The pregnant person hasn’t publicly confirmed she pregnant so who gives anyone right too !”

“This irritates me,” someone said simply.

One comment read, “She better than me cus as soon as mama said ‘It’s public’ I would’ve said SO LIKE I SAID CONGRATULATIONS!!! Nobody got time for the celebrity mind games. Hollyweird!!!”

Ashanti and Nelly make for one of hip-hop’s most beloved couples. The two dated off and on from 2000 to 2013 but they rekindled their romance in 2023 — breaking the hearts of thousands of men who tuned into her Instagram to see her provocative vacation pictures.

The songstress, known for showing off her curvaceous physique as she wears bathing suits while visiting various tropical locations, is often called “Lil Miss I Stay on Vacations.” She and her crew have visited the Bahamas, Turkey, Barbados, and Antigua and Barbuda.

Pregnancy rumors re-sparked after fans noticed she stopped posting bikini pics since the holidays. Not to mention Ashanti has been on tour wearing mainly oversized T-shirts and sports jerseys with a stylish boot combo.

About six months ago she was seen wearing a crop top on stage performing with rapper Fat Joe, who proudly takes credit for the couple’s reunion, which took place during an unexpected meeting at his “Verzuz” match against Ja Rule.

Now that her mom has fumbled the “public but not announced news,” fans are awaiting and anticipating Ashanti and Nelly’s big reveal.

As of publishing, the two have not said a word.