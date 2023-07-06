’Mama Tina Can’t Help But Defend Her Babies’: Tina Knowles-Lawson Seemingly Hits Back at Tasha K’s Criticism of Her Granddaughter Blue Ivy’s Dancing

Fans are almost certain that Tina Knowles-Lawson’s most recent Instagram post was undercover shade directed at Tasha K following the blogger’s criticism of Blue Ivy‘s dance moves onstage at her mother’s tour.

The 69-year-old businesswoman shared a throwback video of herself dancing to Beyoncé’s 2022 summer hit, “BREAK MY SOUL.” In the video, Knowles-Lawson can be heard saying, “Oh God, people can be so negative Nia, but you know what? I’mma release this.”

She then began passionately singing her daughter’s famous track while emphasizing the words, “motivation,” “new foundation” and “new vibration.”

Tina Knowles-Lawson seemingly responds to Tasha K’s criticism of Blue Ivy’s dance moves. (Pictured: @mstinalawson/Instagram)

“My niece sent this to me this morning!!! She said it inspires her to fend off the haters when they try to get to her. . . I recorded it months ago . But I needed to see this old post myself today !! I refuse to let anything break my soul!”



Knowles-Lawson continued, “I will live my life to the fullest ! I will continue to treat people the way I want to be treated! I will be as happy and healthy as God intends for me! I will always put God first . I will learn from my mistakes and I will continue to be an optimist ! Above all I will not let anyone Break My Soul. [red heart]How about you ? Filmed by @nia_miranda.”

Her post was soon shared on The Neighborhood Talk’s Instagram page, where several fans deemed her upload as a response to Tasha K’s recent episode on her “Unwine with Tasha K” podcast.

Tasha K talking about Blue Ivy? It’s gonna be black trucks in her driveway I fear. pic.twitter.com/SfumQGVyE4 — Faggott Elementary👨🏾‍🏫🏫 (@cuddapotato) July 4, 2023

Tasha K unapologetically buzzed up the attention of Yoncé’s fanbase, the Beyhive, after she decided to call the Blue Ivy’s dance moves “stiff,” while comparing the 11-year-old to a “robot.”

“Dang Tasha is this what you wanted. I wouldn’t want this smoke.”

“I wouldn’t worry about Ms. Tina! I guarantee you whoever was hating couldn’t even afford TICKETS to the show let alone speak on Blue.”



“Tasha got Beyoncé mama responding.”

“Mama Tina can’t help but defend her babies.”

Blue Ivy has accompanied her mother onstage during several performances from her Renaissance World Tour. Since the tour first began back in May, the preteen has made numerous headlines for her impressive dance moves and fierce stage presence.