‘He Better Back Off Nelly’s Woman’: Ashanti Seemingly Avoids Usher’s Serenading Trap During Their Performance

Ashanti was on stage with Usher for a performance in Las Vegas on Oct. 11, and the “Unfoolish” singer seemingly avoided his serenade trap.

Usher infamously serenaded Keke Palmer at one of his concerts last summer, and their seductive dance resulted in the actress getting a public rebuke from her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, over her see-through outfit.

Ashanti (right) performs with Usher (left) in Las Vegas on Oct. 11, 2023. (Photo: @ashanti /Instagram)

Ashanti joined Usher onstage wearing a pink long-sleeved mini dress and thigh-high boots. In a clip shared on her Instagram Stories and captured by The Shade Room, the 42-year-old singer seemingly avoided getting too close to the “Good Good” artist.

Usher is seen wearing a sparkling jacket and pantsuit, and as he came up behind Ashanti while dancing, fans took note of how she seemingly outmaneuvered him.

“Usher wasn’t playing when he said ‘don’t leave ya girl around me’ he be in everybody face.”

“Not too much Usher, Nelly not playing.”

“He better back off Nelly’s woman.”

“One thing my good sis gon do is that lil cute sashay baby them hips be hippiiiiiing!”

“Ashanti said no sir give me 3 feet…”

“U can tell how much Nelly is respected by the distance of these 2”

Usher has been accused of attempting to ruin celebrity relationships following the Palmer debacle. Model Winnie Harlow avoided Usher’s efforts by sitting in her boyfriend Washington Wizards player Kyle Kuzma’s lap. The Grammy-winning singer was more cautious while singing to actress Gabrielle Union at one of his France shows while her husband, Dwyane Wade, looked on.

“Let’s not get carried away,” Usher said to the audience. “This is Dwyane Wade. I ain’t crazy.”

Usher was going to sing to Gabrielle Union but says he has too much respect for Dwayne Wade pic.twitter.com/MlZUCT8Q6t — The Culture Vault (@DaCultureVault) September 25, 2023

Fans are being super protective over Ashanti and Nelly, who recently got back together after breaking up over a decade ago. The “Falling For You” singer confirmed that she was back with her former longtime love, whom she met at the Video Music Awards back in 2003.

Twenty years later, the two seem to have not missed a beat as fans take note of their chemistry onstage during recent performances and outings.

“I mean, we’re in a great place,” she told “Entertainment Tonight” at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards last month. “I think it’s pretty obvious. Yeah, we’re together.”

Ashanti even showed up for the big night in New York, carrying a purse with a photo of her and Nelly’s faces from the first time they met at the same show two decades earlier.

