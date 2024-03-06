‘You Got My Number’: Tyreek Hill Slams Rick Ross for Broadcasting His House Fire Online Instead of Checking on Him

Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill has a bone to pick with Rick Ross. The wide receiver has quietly been withholding his annoyance with his neighbor after the “Self Made” rapper turned into a community journalist to capture Hill’s devastating home fire at the top of the year.

The 30-year-old’s residence suffered $2.3 million in damage when a child playing with a cigarette lighter accidentally set a bedroom on fire. Substantial damage was sustained to the attic and roof, while smoke damage and charring were observed in other parts of the home.

The football star was at practice when the incident occurred, but quickly made his way to his family after being notified of the issue. His wife, Keeta Vaccaro, his mother, nephews, and a family cat escaped with no injuries.

Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill says he’s no longer cool with Rick Ross after the rapper filmed his January home fire. (Photos: The Pivot podcast/YouTube; NBC6)

“First off, I just want to say, Rick Ross, bruh, I don’t—I can’t vibe with you now, bruh. I can’t f—k with you no more, bruh,” Hill said on “The Pivot” podcast when asked about what led up to the Jan. 3 blaze at his Southwest Ranches home. Hill purchased the 9,300-square-foot property for $6.9 million in 2022. The property boasted two guest houses, seven bedrooms, eight baths, and amenities like a home theater and more.

The Maybach Music Group label founder shared footage of police and fire crews lining the streets as he calmly narrated the scene. “They said it was a minor fire… That’s right across the street from one of my homes. I ain’t trippin’ long as everybody safe. That’s more important than my lemon pepper wings, my ranch dressing, and my roasted corn, trust me,” he said.

Rick Ross with some commentary after seeing a fire on Tyreek Hill’s property pic.twitter.com/nsmF9u4yvN — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) January 3, 2024

“Rick Ross, man, like, you ain’t even come over. You had the audacity to talk to a fireman instead of come check; you got my number, bruh. You get on Twitter, post me all over Twitter, like, after what me and my family went through. You supposed to be the neighbor, the neighborhood hero,” added Hill. He and the hosts would go on to share a laugh after he mentioned that Ross used the opportunity to promote his Wing Stop businesses.

The “Stay Schemin’” rapper responded on March 6 in an Instagram Story post as the podcast clip began to gain traction online.

“Tyreek Hill, I wasn’t picking on you, homie. I wasn’t picking on you at all. First of all, I’m assuming you’re an All-Pro, wealthy, great home owner’s insurance, who gon’ go get new porcelain floors, marble walls, pillars,” Ross began. “So it ain’t nothin’ to pick on you about. More importantly, your beautiful mother and your family were straight. They were straight. I didn’t film none of them, homie.”

According to Ross, firefighters took 45 minutes to put out the fire that burned through the ceiling, adding that he only spoke to the fireman to ask, “Could your mother come and have a seat?”

The hip-hop mogul owns a $3.35 million mansion in the community that he purchased from former NBA player Amar’e Stoudemire in 2021.

Ross then pivoted to defend himself. “And let’s not act like I’m the one that premiered the fire to the world. It was five helicopters circling over your crib and my crib. You stay right across the street from me… I didn’t post you and your girl outside, I didn’t post mom, none of that, but the s—t was everywhere, homie. But I was on your podcast before, I always f—k with you. Come on my podcast, it only makes sense.”

In 2022, the “Biggest Boss” teased that he had plans to launch his own podcast and enlisted his social media followers to help him come up with a name. In the since-deleted post, he said he was “dead ass serious” about the endeavor, but thus far it remains an idea.

As as act of good faith, Ross invited Hill and his fellow teammates to bring out their best old school cars to his annual car show being held on June 1.