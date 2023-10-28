‘Clear Intention of Downplaying This Black Woman!’: Fans Rush to Defend ‘Worthy’ Author Jada Pinkett Smith Against ‘Flop’ Allegations and Comparisons to Britney Spears’ Memoir

Jada Pinkett Smith has found success with her first memoir, “Worthy,” despite an array of contradicting reports calling the book a flop.

The literary work was released to the public on Oct. 17, after weeks of near-tell-all interviews shed light on her marital turmoil, mental health struggles, and more. In an Oct. 26 Instagram post, Jada celebrated the book cracking the top 10 of the New York Times Best Sellers list, one of the most revered literary ranking lists in the publishing industry.

“This morning, I just wanted to take some time and say thank you to my RTT family, to the ‘Worthy’ Warriors out there, and just all of you that are willing to read and hear my story. You know, beyond the headlines. I found out yesterday that we made it to No. 3 on the New York Times Best Sellers list,” she began.

Jada Pinkett Smith celebrates New York Times Best Sellers ranking of “Worthy” amid critics claiming Britney Spears’ memoir is outselling her book. Photos: Jadapinkettsmith/Instagram; Britneyspears/Instagram.

At the time of this report, “Worthy” is ranked No. 4 under the combined print and e-book nonfiction and No. 3 under the hardcover nonfiction categories of the Nov. 5, 2023 edition of the bestsellers list.

Jada would go on to celebrate the fact that she and three other female authors landed in the top five — a feat that was unfathomable decades ago when women were still using male pen names in order to be published. “So, congrats to all of you, and thank you once again…I’m deeply grateful,” she said.

In the comments, her husband, Will Smith, wrote, “New York Times Best Selling Author, Jada Pinkett Smith. CONGRATS, MAMA! Big Looks.”

Several others also congratulated her on the early success of the book.

However, elsewhere online, naysayers declared “Worthy” a failure, comparing it to the demand for singer Britney Spears’ memoir, “The Woman in Me.” The singer’s book came out on Oct. 24. Before it was made available for purchase, TMZ claimed that more than 400,000 copies were sold.

One report pitting the two entertainers against each other positioned the sales and Jada’s placement on Amazon’s Best Sellers Books list—currently No. 91 out of 100—as proof that “Worthy” had been steamrolled by the pop princess. The “Matrix Revolutions” star’s supporters have pushed back at the notion that the memoir is a failure.

Charlamagne tha God shared a screenshot of “Worthy” sitting in the No. 3 spot. In the caption, he wrote, “How is a book debuting at Number 3 on The NY Times best sellers list considered a flop?? One headline said it barely cracked the top ten??? I’m truly confused by this.”

“There’s a clear intention of downplaying this Black Woman!! I’m not even surprised,” read one commenter’s reaction. Another wrote, “Not surprised! A woman talking bad about her husband isn’t cool at all, but that says a lot about your character.” A third comment read, “Jada done gave us 95% of the book during her book tour and interviews lol we don’t have to buy it.”

Jada has not publicly addressed the comparisons between her and Spears; however, she extended support to the singer. In a separate Instagram post, she remembered the singer as being “sweet” and “supportive” when her band Wicked opened up for Spears on the Onyx tour.

“Who knew we would be back on a different stage, sharing our journeys on the page. I can’t WAIT to read your book, Britney, and I’m sending you love on your pub day … congrats,” wrote Jada.

Pinkett Smith is on a promo tour for “Worthy” — which is available in bookstores, libraries and audiobook platforms — and clearing up misconceptions about her union to Will.

