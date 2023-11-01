‘He Ain’t Pac Tho’: Video of Will Smith Attempting to Prove He Can Still Rap Derails When Fans Bring Up Jada Pinkett Smith’s Love for Tupac 

Will Smith is still the Fresh Prince of hip-hop, although he hasn’t released an album since “Lost and Found” in 2005.

In a behind-the-scenes clip from his sit-down with son Jaden Smith for the “Class of ’88” podcast, he refreshed listeners’ memories by dropping a flow off the top of the dome. Smith then posted the video to social media with the caption “Sometimes you gotta remind these youngins ;-).”

“With his soulmate grinning when he speaks/Many women thinkin’ sinnin’ when he creeps/ Again and again he winnin’ opening weekend,” he raps in the short clip.

Jaden, who in some ways is his father’s protégé, given his acting and rapping career, seemed impressed and humored by Will’s bars. So were many of the commenters who wrote that the global film star still had the rap skills that earned him and his collaborator DJ Jazzy Jeff hip-hop’s first-ever Grammy in 1989.

“Will had ALWAYS let us know that he had it. You just gotta keep your ear out,” wrote one person. “And he doesn’t need to curse or degrade females,” another person said, taking note of the entertainer’s theme of using clean lyrics throughout his career.

Will and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, have been a source of hot debates surrounding their marriage as of late.

Fans bring up Jada Pinkett Smith (left) and her childhood friend Tupac after her husband Will Smith tried to show he still has his freestyle skills in a video with their son, Jaden. (Photos: @jadapinkettsmith/Instagram, @willsmith/Instagram)

The trending topics were not lost on social media users who found a way to tie in the actress to the rap moment. “He ain’t Pac tho says Jada,” wrote one person.

The actress is promoting her memoir “Worthy” and has referred to her late friend Tupac Shakur as her “soulmate” and someone that Will would have been great friends with had Shakur not been killed in 1996. She has also stirred criticism for revealing that she and the Oscar winner have been separated since 2016.

“One woman’s trash is another woman’s treasure,” read one comment.

Another comment suggested that the post was the beginning of the rapper’s grand reemergence. “Will finna be in his hot girl era,” read the user’s remark.

Still not over Jada Pinkeet Smith saying Tupac and Will Smith would’ve been good friends if he survived his shooting in Las Vegas.. 🕊️pic.twitter.com/lSerUifBLS — Power 105.1 (@Power1051) October 27, 2023

The “Class of ’88” podcast, which delves into hip-hop tales with some of the genre’s stars, has already proved to be a hit with listeners. In an episode featuring Salt-N-Pepa, Will and Pepa revealed that they once dated in the late 1980s.

As explained by the megastar, nothing came of their one-off date because Will was overly concerned about the female lyricist’s ex, Treach of Naughty By Nature, pummeling him for cozying up with her.