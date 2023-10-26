‘I’m Done with the Jada Thing’: ‘The View’ Host Ana Navarro Goes Off on Jada Pinkett Smith, Accuses Her of ‘Emasculating’ Will Smith and Holding Him ‘Emotionally Prisoner’

Audiences on television and online just won’t stop talking about Jada Pinkett Smith and her recent revelations about her marriage to Will Smith.

During a chat about celebrity memoirs, the ladies of “The View” had differing viewpoints when it came to Pinkett Smith’s new book “Worthy.”

Co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, and Alyssa Farah Griffin had a candid conversation about Jada’s book on Monday, Oct. 23.

Goldberg started the conversation by saying, “Jada Pinkett Smith and Brittney Spears are just two of the big celebrities realizing explosive memoirs, and this comes at a time when nonfiction and tell-all sales seem to be down.”

Ana Navarro says “I’m d with the Jada thing” while talking about celebrity memoirs.(Photos: ABC/Jeff Lipsky @jadapinkettsmith/Instagram)

Goldberg said book publishers reportedly are asking that celebrities make their memoirs “juicy and revealing” as a way to get publicity on social media.

This theory can be backed up by Pinkett Smith’s “Today” show interview where she said that she and the “King Richard” star had been separated for seven years, and the news that Britney Spears’ book, “The Woman In Me,” reveals that she was once pregnant by her ex Justin Timberlake at the height of their music careers.

Goldberg asked her fellow panelists if this request by publishers would work because people feel like they already know a whole lot about celebrities.

“The View” co-host Griffin said that she already felt like she read Pinkett Smith’s book because of all the stuff she had heard in the news thus far.

“I don’t know,” she stated, “I feel like sometimes there so many excerpts that I’m like ‘You know they lead with the juiciest stuff so what else am I gonna find in there?’”

Griffin said that although she feels that way, sometimes the less popular celebrities surprise her. She gave the example of “iCarly” star Jennette McCurdy’s book “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” because it was a “human story.”

Hostin said revealing so much allows people to think they know you from social media, but they don’t actually know you. She feels like she already read Pinkett Smith’s book because of all the news surrounding it, but once she actually read it changed her mind.

“I started reading it,” Hostin said, “And I have a completely different opinion about her now. She basically says, ‘Do you think that I have that much power over the Will Smith?’”

Navarro jumped in and gave an impassioned “Yes!” She told the panel, “Listen, I’m done with the Jada thing, and I’m done defending Will because Will is out there supporting her. I think Will is being held emotionally prisoner, but you know what, it’s their stuff.”

Hostin told Navarro that she had to read the book, but Navarro answered, “I don’t wanna read the book. I don’t wanna give them another dime for her emasculating and embarrassing him to everybody in the world.”

Fans were split between Hostin and Navarro’s takes. The fans on Navarro’s side said they were tired of hearing about the Smiths. “I got to be honest here I’m with Ana ‘I’m done with the Jada thing’ and ‘I’m done defending Will Smith,’” one said, while another commented, “I agree with Ana – that narcissist Jada & masochist Will should just go away – enough.”

I agree with Ana – that narcissist Jada & masochist Will should just go away – enough. — curious person (@nicoleh05534116) October 23, 2023

A few who agreed with Hostin called out Navarro for jumping to conclusions before reading the book.

One fan said, “Anna represents all the people who have STRONG opinions about Jada and Will based on nothing but assumptions and not actual facts because if they actually took the time to read their books or even watch their interviews they’d be able to give an informed opinion instead of just being smug, loud, and wrong.”

While Pinkett Smith is winding down her book rollout, Smith is getting ready to start a new business venture. The “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It” rapper is set to star on a new podcast called “Class of 88.”

According to Spotify, the podcast will explore hip-hop’s pivotal influences and trailblazing moments that started during the 12 months of that year. “Class of 88” will be hosted by Smith, and will feature interviews with icons and legends like Queen Latifah, Jazzy Jeff, Salt-N-Pepa, and many more.