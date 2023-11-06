‘I Ain’t Finna Sit Up Here and Lie’: ‘Married to Medicine’ Star Dr. Heavenly Serves Up a Shady Response When Asked About Phaedra Parks’ Alleged ‘Doctor Bae’

Dr. Heavenly Kimes wants all questions about Phaedra Parks’ mysterious “doctor bae” to be directed at the self-proclaimed southern belle only.

The dentist recently sat down with Atlanta Black Star ahead of the premiere of the tenth season of “Married to Medicine” and dished on the new dynamic among the women now that Parks has joined the cast.

Dr. Heavenly Kimes speeds past question pertaining to Phaedra Parks and her ‘doctor bae.’ (L) Dr. Heavenly Kimes (Pictured: @dr_heavenly/Instagram) (R) Phaedra Parks (Pictured: @phaedraparks/Instagram)

Earlier this year, it was revealed that the Atlanta attorney was returning to the Bravo network seven years after making her grand exit from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

During “RHOA’s” ninth season reunion, Parks was revealed as the culprit who started the damaging rumor suggesting that Kandi Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker, were trying to drug and take advantage of her former cast mate Porsha Williams. Once Parks was pinpointed as the culprit who sparked the hearsay, she was fired from the popular series.

Now, everyone’s favorite shady lawyer is back on Bravo TV screens and allegedly dating a doctor. While information surrounding Parks’ new man has remained closely held, she previously confirmed that he’s already met her two sons, 13-year-old Ayden Nida and 10-year-old Dylan Nida – whom she shares with ex-husband Apollo Nida.

Though “Doctor Bae” reportedly has met those closest to Parks, Kimes had little to no words to share when we asked her about her co-star’s supposed romance.

“Listen, ask her,” Kimes said. “Ask her about her Doctor Bae. We — you know.”

When asked if she had met Parks’ boyfriend, Kimes added, “Chile, next question, please, ’cause I don’t, you know. Ask her about it. I ain’t finna sit up here and lie to y’all a—s. I’m not finna lie, OK.”

The first episode of “M2M’s” tenth season premiered on Sunday, Nov. 5, and in addition to Parks making her debut on the show, she also gushed over the mystery man while speaking to Kimes and Dr. Jackie Walters.

“I have been dating a physician for over a year, and he’s from another country, so that makes it really interesting,” the 50-year-old confessed.

#Married2Med

Now wait a damn min…Phaedra may not even be dating her doctor anymore?? Then what are we doing here? Quad may not be married to medicine but at least she started on the show married to Dr G and stayed b/c she’s a star. pic.twitter.com/HHtqAh6Sat — FitnessByBravo (@TotalMaxFitness) October 31, 2023

According to Parks, “Doctor Bae” is a pediatric cardiologist from Nigeria who goes by the name of Dr. O and is “healing my heart.” Photos of Parks with Dr. O can be seen plastered on TV screens during her confessional. However, his face is covered while Parks noticeably smiles from ear to ear.

Although the Bravolebrity claimed that she and Dr. O had been dating for almost two years, it seems as if fate wasn’t in their favor, for they have since called it quits. While speaking with Bossip.com, Parks confirmed that she’s “single and satisfied.”

Watch the Full Video Here.

She also dished about the current status of her love life in another interview with Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast. While there, Parks teased that “another doctor” had caught her attention.

“Yeah, there might be another doctor that’s looming in the picture as well,” she said.

Fans can watch new episodes of “Married to Medicine” every Sunday at 9 pm EST.

Trending Now:

Never miss a story — sign up for ATLANTA BLACK STAR’S free daily newsletters to stay up-to-date on the latest developments from top news headlines to celebrity news.