‘Keith Lee Ate Me Up’: Fans Demand Ochocinco’s ‘Apology Be as Loud as Your Disrespect’ After Food Critic Hits Back at Claims He’s ‘Unqualified’

MMA fighter turned TikTok food critic Keith Lee’s trip to Atlanta has caused several celebrities to speak out, including former National Football League player Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson. The former Cincinnati Bengals player took issue with the influence Lee has when giving reviews on Black businesses.

As far as the football player is concerned, Keith Lee’s negative reviews make it even more challenging for Black restauranteurs to stay afloat, and he has not proven he is qualified to critique the food because he is not trained.

Chad Johnson (left) had some opinions about whether TikTok sensation Keith Lee is qualified to talk about food. (Photo: @ochocinco/Instagram, @keith_lee125 / TikTok)

Ochocino expressed himself to Shannon Sharpe on their joint “Nightcap with Unc and Ocho” podcast.

In a clip, he sarcastically says that he will go to all of the restaurants and give not only glowing reviews but tips of $5,000. He hopes this will “overshadow” what Lee and his family have done in their less than a month in Atlanta.

After watching it’s obvious Ocho cinco has no idea of what Keith Lee has done prior to or while in ATL pic.twitter.com/fi91cBpobS — Ale 𓆩♡𓆪 (@thirteenvilll) November 3, 2023

As Sharpe tries to explain that food critics go around the world to taste food, Ochocinco blurts out, “Gordon Ramsey is the only food critic I know.”

“You can’t say that because someone doesn’t have a culinary background, they’re unqualified,” Sharpe tells his co-host.

“So, what qualifies you?” Ochocino asked. “Cause you have a platform? Because you have social media … What qualifies you to be a food critic where everybody in the world has to listen to what you have to say?”

Sharpe interrupts him and shouts, “They don’t have to.”

In a response video to Ochocinco, Lee suggests that even though individuals aren’t obligated to heed his recommendations, there is an authentic quality to his restaurant reviews that genuinely connects with people.

“I’ll be honest, I’ve been a professional fighter for almost 10 years. I’ve traveled the world eating food,” Lee explained. “I’ve cut away from anywhere from 170 pounds to 135 pounds, and food is one of the most important [ways to do that]. At the end of the day, I’m just a foodie.”

Lee then shifts the narrative to not just how he is qualified but how he has helped others and what makes the baller qualified to critique him.

“This seems like your first time ever seeing me, and if it’s not … why is this your first time speaking on me?”

Lee shares that he and his team have raised over $40,000 for a restaurant owner who has cancer or how he helped a teacher retire by reviewing a restaurant and has done this in the short span of 10 months.

He then posted multiple testimonies about how his reviews, which he does not get paid for, have been more of a blessing than a harm to these Black-owned restaurants.

“@ochocinco needs to do some research before he opens his mouth. Keith [is] blessing restaurants with way more than tips. Them uppity restaurants needed to be exposed,” one person knowledgeable about what Lee does for restaurants replied.

One person even asked Ochocinco if he saw Lee’s response to him, and he said he did.

“I saw it & it was an eloquent display of what qualifies him to do what he does,” Ochocinco wrote. “Thoroughly enjoyed the overall delivery & the constant blessings & exposure he has bestowed on small businesses in such a short amount of time.”

I saw it & it was a eloquent display of what qualifies him to do what he does, thoroughly enjoyed the overall delivery & the constant blessings & exposure he has bestowed on small businesses in such a short amount of time. https://t.co/n767KRQmGz — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) November 4, 2023

Several people believe that in addition to giving Lee his props, the football player should publicly apologize for his comments.

“Your apology needs to be as loud as your disrespect,” one X user wrote, while another flatly replied, “I need that apology to be on the same energy as your call out was.”

Ochocino might not have apologized to Lee as the fans wanted him, but he did admit he was wrong and got cooked for what he said.

He admitted, “Keith Lee got me together,” and joked, “He ate me up buffet style.”

Ochocinco said Keith Lee got him together 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣



“That 🥷🏾 word play is phenomenal…he should rap” pic.twitter.com/ddeuI4UP0J — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) November 5, 2023

Keeping the clowning going with his child, he went on to post their off-camera conversation.

“My daughter text me & said she team Keith Lee & got me together quick, told her we gone see who team you on come Christmas time,” he wrote in good humor.

My daughter text me & said she team Keith Lee & got me together quick, told her we gone see who team you on come Christmas time 😂 https://t.co/FehkwUfrKZ — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) November 5, 2023

