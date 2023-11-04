‘I Love Your Girl’: Fans Shook to Learn Messy Love Triangle With Nivea Led to The Dream’s 2007 Smash Hit Actually Being a Diss Track to Lil Wayne

Social media is the birthplace of conspiracy theories. The latest topic of conversation involves the love triangle between Lil Wayne, Nivea, and The Dream.

Lil Wayne and Nivea dated in February 2002 before becoming engaged in December of that year. In an interview with Sister2Sister, Nivea gushed over her engagement to the Cash Money rapper, sharing that he proposed as a Christmas gift before telling her, “I know I’m young, but I’ve been through enough relationships to know and understand the meaning of what love is.” Though Nivea considered Lil Wayne her first love, the romance between the two fizzled out, and in August 2003, the rapper called off their engagement.

The “Don’t Mess With My Man” singer would eventually move on to find love with someone new. In December of 2004, she married singer, songwriter, and record producer The Dream. Their daughter, Navy Talia Nash, was born shortly after on May 10, 2005. In April 2006, Nivea gave birth to the couple’s twin sons, London Nash and Christian Nash. Although it publicly seemed she was living her happily ever after, drama was actually brewing behind the scenes.

In 2007, Nivea and The Dream called it quits. The couple divorced, and later that year, Nivea rekindled her romance with her former fiance, Lil Wayne. In 2008, Lil Wayne welcomed a son with then-ex-girlfriend Sarah Vivan, and though Nivea stayed, the pair got engaged again and welcomed a son of their own in 2009. However, while Nivea was pregnant, Lil Wayne had also gotten actress Lauren London pregnant at the same time. In June 2010, Nivea and Lil Wayne eventually split a final time.

According to a few music lovers on social media, Lil Wayne wasn’t just causing controversy amongst the women in his life. He was also brewing drama with the men in theirs.

Fans Shook to Learn Messy Love Triangle With Nivea Led to The Dream’s 2007 Smash Hit Actually Being a Diss Track to Lil Wayne (Photo: @thekingdream / Instagram / @thisisnivea / Instagram / @liltunechi / Instagram)

An X user by the name of Shawn K The King reposted a TikTok clip of The Dream’s 2007 hit single, “I Luv Your Girl,” which asked the question, “Did you know this Lil Wayne diss [was] about their ex Nivea?”

Many fans who love the song had no idea that the track was a diss, let alone a jab at Lil Wayne.

In the song, The Dream sings, “Lil’ mama so hood, (I love your girl) / Lil’ mama stay fly (I love your girl) / Wife beater with the denim (I love your girl) / She keep them heels on high, (I love your girl) / Man look at shorty roll (I love your girl) / Man, look at shorty go (I love your girl) / I’m sorry I’ve got in for your girlfriend.”

“If This Is True, Man, This Was Some Slick Stuff. This Was A Banger Too,” Shawn K The King wrote.

Another person added additional context, sharing that Lil Wayne’s “Lollipop,” recorded in 2007 but released in 2008, was a response to The Dream’s smooth diss track.

“Weezy put ‘Shawty say that n—ga that she with aint s—t’ and copied the falsetto video in lollipop,” they explained.

In a scene in The Dream’s “Falsetto” video, the singer/songwriter is seen driving down the Las Vegas strip in a red classic car, wearing a Cincinnati Reds baseball cap and black jacket. In Lil Wayne’s “Lollipop” music video, the Cash Money Records star is seen standing on the roof of a large black SUV as it rides down the Las Vegas strip. He’s also wearing a black jacket and red Cincinnati Reds baseball cap as he raps, ” He can’t do this and he don’t do that / Shawty need a refund, need to bring that n—a back / Just like a refund I make her bring that a— back / And she bring that a— back, because I like that.”

Weezy put “shawty say the nigga that she with aint shit” and copied the falsetto video in lollipop 😂😂😂 https://t.co/x6z9ZlfavJ pic.twitter.com/Fp1ucl7m91 — 3DayWeekend is out now (@thegeorgeyoung) November 1, 2023

The person behind the tweet goes on to say that the possibility of the diss had “been in the back of his mind since 2008.”

This gossip wasn’t news to everyone, however. An X user wrote “This is old,” adding that the person got the wrong songs. According to the commenter, “Love Your Girl” and “She Needs My Love” are the songs that were daggers thrown at the Young Money executive.

Another fan dubbed Lil Wayne the winner of the war because “he took both of the dream baby mothers,” referencing Weezy’s love affairs with both of the singer’s ex-wives, Christina Milian and Nivea.

Things went a step further when The Dream and Lil Wayne actually collaborated on a diss song about Nivea and featured her on it. In an interview in 2021, the “Don’t Mess With My Man” singer revealed the details in an interview with Kandi.

“What people don’t know is while Dream and I were married, Wayne reached out [to The Dream] and said ‘Hey, I want to do a song. I want you to do the song and Nivea to sing on it,’” she told Kandi Burruss.

She said the “Falsetto” singer/producer sent Weezy the beat, and she did her part. However, when the song came back, it was so raunchy and disrespectful that The Dream made sure his wife never heard it.

“When Wayne sent it back, Dream said it was so f##ked up (the stuff he was saying) that he never played it for me,” Nivea continued. “Wayne never played it for me either. He said he was just trying to get me to reach out or connect with me again.”

She did reconnect with Wayne and wound up having a baby with him around the same time that her New Orleans love was having a baby with Lauren London.

