‘Third Time’s A Charm’: Jasmin ‘Watch Jazzy’ Brown Announces She’s Having Boyfriend Cam Newton’s Sixth Child

There was once a saying when Cam Newton played for the Carolina Panthers: “Cammy Cam loves the kids.” Newton is proving this to be true, as he is apparently gearing up to be a father for the sixth time, now with girlfriend Jasmin “Watch Jazzy” Brown.

While the former league MVP has only fathered five children so far, he is a father figure to two more. Newton’s first child came with his ex-girlfriend Kia Proctor back in 2015, when Proctor gave birth to his son Chosen Sebastian Newton.

Cam Newton’s girlfriend is pregnant with his sixth biological child. (Photo: @watchjazzy/Instagram, Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Newton and Proctor had three more children: Sovereign-Dior Cambella Newton, Camidas Swain Newton, and Cashmere Saint Newton, born in 2019. Proctor also had a child named Shakira Proctor, whom Newton treats as his own daughter.

Newton also shares a son with another woman named La Reina Shaw. Their son, Caesar Lorenzo Newton, was born in July of 2019 and brought Newton’s number of biological children up to five. His total number of children was seven because, like with Proctor’s first daughter, Newton also acts as a stepfather to Shaw’s son, Jaden Amarrio, from another relationship.

Newton began dating Brown in 2021. In a Father’s Day Instagram post that year, he said, “I’m a proud father of 7. A daddy isn’t defined as the man who makes the child (Not in all instances) but rather, a MAN who extends his hands and time to help with the child’s raising and his heart to love the child through anything.”

“Super Cam” is now adding to the Newton clan, as Brown has broken the news that she is pregnant. She posted a photo on Instagram sporting a baby bump and holding up three fingers.

The post doubled as a flyer for the comedienne’s “Third Times a Charm Tour,” and it also featured a pacifier, baby footprints, and the headline, “Baby Momma 3.” Brown captioned the announcement, “Third times a charm tour coming to a comedy stage near you.”

Congratulations and well-wishes came in from stars like Porsha Williams, Bresha Webb, and Yvette Nicole Brown, as well as fans of the stand-up comic. Brown also had some people in the comments who called her out for being the third woman Newton has a child with. One fan said, “Once you become a baby mama the 3rd, you know you can’t give out no more relationship advice, right.”

Another social media user echoed that sentiment, writing, “Congratulations, although I am surprised with the relationship advice you give, I thought you would wait until marriage.”

Brown is no stranger to backlash about her relationship with Newton. On April 20, the 34-year-old posted a clip from her set at The Atlanta Improv Comedy Club and Dinner Theater, where she talked about her relationship with Newton and his children.

Brown joked that Newton’s children try to get in the bed with them, but it would be at the time that she was trying to get freaky. She said that they would ask Newton, and he would tell them to ask her. She captioned the clip “Step mom life,” but some fans called her out for not being married to Newton.

While Brown was getting attacked, Newton patrolled the comments, fighting for his woman. Now Brown doesn’t have to worry about not technically being a stepmom, as she is now a mom-to-be.

