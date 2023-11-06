‘Wearing Cartoon-Like … Slick Rick Chains’: Azealia Banks’ Apology to Lizzo Goes Left When She Rips Apart Busta Rhymes, Accuses Him of ‘Steroids Abuse’

Azealia Banks apologized for her past beef with “Juice” singer Lizzo in yet another rant on Nov. 4, but she managed to roast rapper Busta Rhymes in the process.

Banks attacked Lizzo back in 2019 by calling her a “millennial mammy” and worse on Instagram after her single “Truth Hurts” topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

From left to right: Azealia Banks, Busta Rhymes and Lizzo (Photo: @azealiabanksforever / @bustarhymes / @lizzo / Instagram)

“Lmao the fact that the public and the media has been keeping this fat girl joke going for so long is honestly peak boredom,” wrote Banks. “The song is not good, nor is the dumpy fat girl spectacle live set she does. Saddest bit is that the girl is legit talented and truly only being allowed to shine so long as she allows herself to be this millennial mammy of sorts.”

“Queen Latifah was able to represent for larger women without being disgusting or being a minstrel,” she continued. “So was Missy Elliot. Lmao Lizzo is really millennial mammy I’m ready for this joke to be over.”

Now, Banks has apologized for her ill remarks about Lizzo in her Instagram Stories, citing that a recent conversation caused her to have a change of heart.

“I was having a conversation last night and realized that I owe @lizzobeeating a

huge apology for popping so much s—t,” wrote Banks.

The 32-year-old artist did not say who she had the conversation with, but in her next post, she decided to insult another artist she’s had an issue with in the past, Busta Rhymes.

“If hip hop will allow a 55+ severely overweight @bustarhymes who exhibits major signs of anabolic steroid abuse, adrenal gland failure, and constipation, and will also allow him to have a face full of blackheads and acne from what appears to be testosterone shot

abuse,” wrote Banks.

Azealia Banks apologises to Lizzo, via Instagram Stories pic.twitter.com/cZx4LNRigE — Azealia Banks News (@AzealiaNews) November 4, 2023

She continued, “ALL whilst drinking molly water in 2023 and wearing cartoon-like Neon yellow fake gold slick Rick chains…… We have absolutely no right to be trying to skewer a YOUNG black woman – for anything.”

Banks had an issue with the “Break Ya Neck” artist a few years back over an unreleased track. Earlier this year, Busta opened up about losing 100 pounds after having difficulty breathing. But fans are unclear what caused him to be dragged into Banks’ latest rant.

“She made the apology whilst tearing down a rap legend in the process,” replied one social media user. “Kills me that somebody else has to catch a stray every time she compliments someone,” echoed another.

Azealia’s had beef with Busta Rhymes for a while. He was supposed to feature on Taste’s State in return for Azealia’s verse on his Partition remix, but blocked the release last minute – against the deal they made pic.twitter.com/KAJCnT3DQh — Azealia Banks News (@AzealiaNews) November 4, 2023

Two others said, “She’s so out of pocket w her rants and comments I love it lmaoooo” and “Not Busta catching every stray ? Lmaooooo.”

Banks previously went off on Busta back in 2020 after claiming that he was holding up a collaboration between the two set to be featured in her album “Fantasea II: The Second Wave,” according to the Jasmine Brand.

“Busta Rhymes, you first n—a,” wrote Banks. “Clear the record before I expose you. Don’t act stupid. Call @elis and @chepope and get it done in the next five days.”

It’s still unclear if the record was ever cleared and neither he nor Lizzo has yet to respond to Banks’ rant.

