Why Channing Crowder and Ryan Clark Need to Put Some Respect on Ciara’s Name  

There is a new pivot in sports, and it’s not just the podcast with the same name, but it does involve one of its primary hosts: Channing Crowder.

Through his uninformed bloviating about another fellow professional football player and his wife, the third more vocally rural leg of The Pivot podcast has officially christened himself Channing “Cry Baby” Crowder.

LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 01: Ciara and Russell Wilson are seen on March 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images)

The former Miami Dolphins linebacker decided to aim for the very public love affair of newly baptized Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and his R&B chanteuse, Ciara.

The Sad Song Of Channing Crowder

What’s Crazy To Me Ain’t NEVER Seen Russell Wilson Hate On Nobody! Bruh Make His Money, Take Care Of His Family & Mind His Business. It Don’t Get No Realer Than That!!! — Plies (@plies) April 5, 2022

However, what erupted from Crowder was nothing more than the singular opinion of a man conflicted with perception and the identification of what’s cool.

“Russell and Ciara. Yeah, if Russell ain’t have that bread, Ciara ain’t going to be with him,” Crowder proclaimed. “Russell’s square, Russell’s square, Russell’s square, Ciara she has a good situation, but you don’t leave Future and get with Russell Wilson.”

Put Respeck On Her Name

But let’s shelve that fact for a moment. Ciara has been a recognized recording artist on a national/international level since her 2004 album “Goodies” dropped.

For reference, Crowder was drafted in 2005 in the third round as the 70th pick. Perhaps Crowder was Clark’s original muse of the girl watching the draft with envy at the collegiate sweetheart with the athletic lottery ticket.

Instead, it probably looked more like Crowder in a University of Florida dorm room salivating over the Goodies that stayed in Ciara’s jar during her rise to prominence when Crowder wasn’t even a blip on her radar.

Ciara: Ahead Of The Pack

In fact, Crowder grew up in Sandy Springs, Georgia, just outside of Atlanta, the city where Ciara is the unofficial mayor and official Queen per the adoration of her community.

Coupled with the fact that Russell Wilson wasn’t even drafted until 2012, you have the makings of an uninformed opinion with a bully pulpit of the podcast variety.

The willful ignorance does not rest alone with Crowder. No, the hands of co-host Ryan Clark are not clean either.

