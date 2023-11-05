Fans Call Diamond ‘Pressed’ After She Posts Private Text Messages Following Scrappy and Ex-Fiancée Erica Dixon Seemingly Spinning the Block

Atlanta rapper Lil Scrappy says that after getting divorced from his ex-wife, Adiz “Bambi” Benson, he is single. Still, the “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” reality star keeps finding himself in funky love triangles.

Recently, fans have been rooting for the “Money in the Bank” recording artist to reconnect with Erica Dixon, the mother of his first child.

Over the last year, fans have seen a new spark in their relationship, starting from the two who were once engaged coming together to send their daughter, Emani, to prom and going on a Hawaiian cruise for Erica’s birthday, to spending holidays out with their friends. There has simply been a freshness around the re-coupling of this duo on the current season of “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta.”

Social media says Diamond (left) is trying too hard after she posts text messages about Scrappy (center) following his rapprochement with Erica Dixon (right). (Photos: @diamondatl/Instagram, @reallilscrappy/Instagram, @msericadixon/Instagram)

Scrappy and Erica’s shenanigans at a Halloween party recently went viral online. In one video, Scrappy’s friend and fellow “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” star Khaotic can be heard blurting out that the two were getting married, adding even more fuel to the fire.

“It’s so nice to see them becoming friends after all the ups and downs they’ve had over the years,” one person wrote on social media.

Another said, “n—s love they bm forever lol.”

There is hope for Erica and Scrappy this time around — that is, unless he doubles back with another lover from his past, rapper Diamond from Crime Mobb.

Diamond is letting everyone know she is still in the running to be Scrappy’s boo.

The two started dating in the early 2010s, but many also have speculated that he was never over their tumultuous romance. Recently, she has declared her love for Scrappy on social media.

A day after videos of Erica and Scrappy circulated online, Diamond posted a photo of the Atlanta native’s back as he is seen sitting on the edge of her bed, slightly covered in crumpled bedsheets. She also posted private text messages that he sent her, revealing several opportunities where they attempted to meet up.

While social media users understood the possibility of Erica and Scrappy getting together, people just called Diamond thirsty.

“She’s definitely pressed, bc Erica didn’t post it saying he was her man!! she’s just posted up with her baby’s father!!” one person wrote, while another commented, “Imagine being the side chick for years and never getting picked out loud even when he SINGLE.”

Yet, a few just believe it will always be about the woman they think is his true love, posting, “Bambi 2.0…the sooner they realize Scrapp will always love Erica the better.”

Fans are not the only ones thinking that Bambi, despite having three children during their five-year marriage, has moved on. Even Scrappy seems to believe that his ex has a man, which was revealed when critics attacked him online for his lover-boy ways. He said he’s OK with it despite what people think because he is very much single, he said.

The jury is still out on whether this duo actually has gotten back together or just developed a better co-parenting relationship for their child. Many believe if it’s going to work, Scrappy has to stop being known for being a ladies man.

