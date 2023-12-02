Bambi Seemingly Alludes to Wanting That Old Thing Back After Ex-Husband Scrappy Saves Drowning Girl, ‘He’s a Good Man Savannah’

In a viral video, Scrappy can be seen at a pool party with friends and fellow “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star Khaotic. Khaotic ends up slamming the girl in the water with him, but she ends up struggling to gasp for air. In the video, several people standing around the pool can be heard yelling, “Grab her … pull her up.”

The video was originally shared by aritst and actor 2amillion on Nov. 28. In it, several people also could be seen being pushed into the water in an attempt to save the girl. Scrappy then jumped in the water in his clothes and the Atlanta rapper helped her to get her head above water and return safely to a friend out of the water.

‘He’s a good man, Savanna,” Bambi wrote in the comments section of The Neighborhood Talk’s repost of Scrappy’s hero moment.

A handful initially blamed Khaotic for the girl nearly drowning, including one who wrote, “But why tf would Khaotic do that? That shit aint funny or cool.”

Two others said, “Bambi, please leave us and him alone,” and “Yall gotta recognize sarcasm.” A few suggested she was a “bitter baby momma.” One commentator who put Bambi’s remark into perspective wrote, “Sounds like she was using the line from Waiting to exhale, where Whitney’s mom wanted her to keep sleeping with the married man.”

The final ink on their divorce has only been dry since June, but the two seemingly have taken jabs at each other in the media and in different interviews. By July, Scrappy and the mother of his three youngest children were having divorce parties within a week of each other.

He recently revealed that Bambi was dating someone new, following weeks of him galavanting outside with his exes. Scrappy hit the pink carpet at the BET Awards in June with Diamond, with whom he shares a tumultuous history. They dated in the early 2010s, but some would say Scrappy’s always had a sweet spot for her in his heart.

Not to mention, the “Head Bussa” rapper has been spending a lot of time with her ex-fiancée and mother of his 18-year-old daughter, Erica Dixon. Dixon and Scrappy share Emani, a college student at Savannah State University in Georgia.

After coming together for Emani’s prom celebration in April, Scrappy accompanied Erica on a vacation to Hawaii for her birthday in October. Fans instantly began wondering if the two had secretly gotten back together or “eloped’ as Khaotic said in a video taken at a Halloween party Scrappy and Dixon hosted together.

After watching the video, Diamond took to social media to air out Scrappy’s seemingly dirty laundry and share a shirtless photo of him in bed. She also shared text messages purportedly on Oct. 20 that reveal Scrappy’s attempt to “see” her.

Erica and Diamond teaming up against Bambi can be good ass Tv #LHHATL pic.twitter.com/jdjIcVOBKg — JAMAL 🍒✨ جمال (@thatboy_Mal) August 16, 2023

Most recently, Scrappy was seen out with Dixon at Usher’s residency show in Las Vegas in November.