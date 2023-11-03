Black & Streaming: From ‘Call Me King’ to ‘Rebuilding Black Wall Street,’ Here Are the 16 Films and TV Series to Watch This Weekend on Destah, Netflix and More Streaming Apps

Happy Friday, everyone! The weekend has come around again, and so has another ABS What to Watch List.

Destah has the drama this week in film and television form. If you want a series that follows three millennial women striving to make it in a male-focused society, check out season 1 of “Complicated.” If you want to watch a movie instead, we’ve got you covered with “Message From a Mistress,” which follows three friends who are given a DVD that puts all of their relationships in jeopardy

There are also throwback Black comedy classics on multiple platforms. Watch Madea’s second appearance on the silver screen in “Madea’s Family Reunion.” If you want to continue the family theme, there are also comedy films like “Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins,” and “A Wesley Christmas Wedding.”

Amin Joseph (left) in “Call Me King” and Morris Chestnut (right) in “Rebuilding Black Wall Street.” (Photos: “Call Me King”/Destah, @owntv/Instagram)

Thinking about starting some renovations over the weekend? Check out “Rebuilding Black Wall Street Season 1” to not only get some ideas on how to fix up your own place but also learn some history about the resilience of the people from the Greenwood District in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Here’s a list of all the series and films to watch on Destah and other streaming platforms this weekend.

Destah

Call Me King (2015) Fans of Amin Joseph can rejoice as he leads this action drama movie. Before he was known as Uncle Jerome in FX’s “Snowfall,” Joseph played the leader of a crew of international gunrunners that have to fight for their lives after their rivals try to take him out. The film is filled to the brim with frenetic action and brutal fight scenes.

Tales Of A Boy Band: The Story Of Troop (2022) The R&B group Troop was known for songs like “All I Do Is Think of You” and “Spread My Wings,” but behind the scenes, everything wasn’t as nice as it seemed. This five-part docuseries tells the story of how they came together and what led to tensions between the young men.

Tales Of A Boy Band: The Story Of Troop (2022) The R&B group Troop was known for songs like "All I Do Is Think of You" and "Spread My Wings," but behind the scenes, everything wasn't as nice as it seemed. This five-part docuseries tells the story of how they came together and what led to tensions between the young men.

Complicated (Season 1) A group of millennial girlfriends tries to make their way through the male-driven society of Greenville, South Carolina. In season one, The women deal with themes of love, envy, and betrayal while striving to create a better life for themselves in this television drama series.

Message From a Mistress (2017) How much are you willing to share with your friends? That is a question three women have to ask themselves as one of their friends leaves them a DVD explaining that she slept with one of their husbands. A mystery ensues as the women look at their lives to try and find out who their friend slept with.

Netflix

Madea’s Family Reunion (2006) Take a look back at Tyler Perry’s film directorial debut as he plays the titular character for the second time on screen. Follow Madea as she helps her nieces with their relationship troubles, and as she takes care of a rebellious teen named Nikki, played by a young Keke Palmer. The film stars legends like Cicely Tyson, Maya Angelou, Jennifer Lewis and many more.

Hulu

Black Cake (Season 1) Based on the novel of the same name, two siblings are mourning after their mother loses her battle against cancer. After they are left a flash drive which entails their mother’s journey from the Caribbean to America, the adult children are sent reeling as they uncover mysteries about their family’s true origin.

so far #blackcake is sooo similar to the book. ugh i love when good black books get adapted and they do it well! please watch it guys! pic.twitter.com/KAXuiAPkNv — jaay is … (@JaayCarmichael) November 1, 2023

Max

Rebuilding Black Wall Street (Season 1) Hosted by Morris Chestnut, this renovation docuseries follows the historic Greenwood district in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as residents and descendants work on rebuilding the area over 100 years after the race massacre. As the groundwork for a new thriving community is built, history is uncovered that details the resilience of those who used to live there.

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2008) This all-star cast puts together a hilarious film from the opening credits all the way to the last scene. Follow Martin Lawrence's successful talk show host character RJ Stevens as he returns to his family house for his parents' anniversary. Comedy legends pack the film, as it stars Cedric the Entertainer, Mo'Nique, Mike Epps, as well as acting heavyweights James Earl Jones and Michael Clark Duncan.

Kin (2018) Sci-fi and drama come together to tell the story of the bond between adoptive brothers. Myles Truitt plays an adopted teen In Detroit who finds a futuristic weapon with special powers. The teen must keep the weapon with him as he and his ex-con brother go on the run from criminals, the law, and super soldiers. The cast includes Zoë Kravitz and Michael B. Jordan.

Head of State (2003) Chris Rock is D.C. Alderman Mays Gilliam in this political comedy. Gilliam is thrust into the political world after all other potential presidential candidates died before the election. The odds are stacked against the straight-talking politician as he faces seasoned politicians and has to deal with his older brother Mitch, played by Bernie Mac.

Disney+

Loki (Season 2 Episode 5) The penultimate episode of the time-bending superhero drama has to answer a lot of questions. Mostly “WHAT IS HAPPENING?” Will Loki find a way to fix the predicament the TVA is in with the help of Johnathan Majors’ Victor Timely, or will the stammering genius become another version of his evil variant?

Paramount+

Lawmen: Bass Reeves (2023) This TV mini-series is based on the true story of the formerly enslaved man who became one of the first Black deputy U.S. marshals. Portrayed by David Oyelowo, who audiences may know as the leading man from 2014’s “Selma,” Reeves is a hard-nosed man trying to bring law to the lawless Wild West.

Starz

Power Book IV: Force (Season 2 Episode 9) 50 Cent continues to expand the universe of his “Power” series. “Book IV” follows Tommy Egan after he leaves New York to start a new life in Chicago. In the second-to-last episode of Season 2, Tommy enacts his master plan to take over the Chicago drug game. As he gets closer to his goal of total domination, he begins to realize that he might have bitten off more than he can chew.

