‘Dad Will Always Either Be Ur First Love Or First Heartbreak’: Heart-Wrenching Video of Ari Fletcher Confronting Her Father Hits Close to Home for Fans

A video of Ari Fletcher struggling to connect with her father seems all too relatable for fans who have experienced rifts in the parent-child dynamic. The social media influencer is among the cast members opening up and giving viewers a more in-depth look into their lives on the Bet+ reality series “The Impact Atlanta.”

In a recent episode, Ari took a big step in trying to reconcile with her dad during a sit-down. The entrepreneur has previously stated she was “f—d up” about her dad abandoning her and her two older sisters as children.

Emotional video featuring Ari Fletcher confronting her father has fans addressing their relationships with their dads. (Photos: @The Impact Atlanta/Bet+)

She said the estrangement left her with daddy issues and communication challenges between her and her dad that have lingered into adulthood. With the encouragement of her sisters, she and her dad agreed to meet up and discuss where they stood with each other.

During their discussion about his absence from her life, he told Ari, “We can still bond. I want you to continue your success and, you know, make lots of money. If you making money, everybody else making money.”

The Remedy makeup line founder grew frustrated when she felt her dad was not understanding her issues.

“You not getting through that I just need you as a dad. We keep talking ‘bout money, we keep talking ‘bout child support, we keep talking about all the things that are unimportant to me. I don’t care, like, do you not understand?” asked Fletcher as she began to cry.

Elsewhere in their conversation, the Chicago native’s dad explained that he is able to stay abreast of his daughter’s life on Instagram, which further fuels his decision to not reach out more often.

He told Ari, “I see a picture of you, and I’m like, ‘Oh, okay she doing all right. I don’t even have to communicate with her.’ ” Displeased by the course of the conversation, his daughter ultimately decides to walk away.

“The worst feeling in the world is feeling like you’re begging for the love & attention from one of your parents. S—t broke me growing up & made it super hard for me & my dad to have a relationship until I got older,” wrote an X user after watching their failed meeting.

The worst feeling in the world is feeling like you’re begging for the love & attention from one of your parents. Shit broke me growing up & made it super hard for me & my dad to have a relationship until I got older. Unfortunately he passed before we really got to a good space so… — FREAK NASTY 😈👅💦 (@MissExquisite_) November 3, 2023

“I really felt this as a grown adult i’ll never understand the love between father & daughter because I never really received it but my daughters will,” read a comment on Ari’s TikTok detailing her dad’s shortcomings.

“Your dad will always either be ur first love or first heartbreak,” read a third comment. In an October episode of “The Impact Atlanta,” Ari admitted that at 27 years old she has had to endure growing pains in past relationships that could have been avoided had her dad been more involved and taught her what behaviors from a man are unacceptable.

The model previously dated rapper G Herbo from 2015 to 2018. The former couple shares a son named Yoshon. In a “Caresha Please” interview, he would later admit that he cheated on the mother of his first child with then-girlfriend Taina Williams, with whom he now shares two children.

Ari has also made headlines for her on-and-off-again relationship with Moneybagg Yo. The two have been dating since 2019, but the hip-hop artist came clean about his own indiscretions during the relationship earlier this year on the “IRL” podcast hosted by Angie Martinez.

Despite the challenges of the relationship, the couple celebrated four years together in May.

In light of Ari sharing her vulnerable side, she received ill remarks from socialite and reality star Rah Ali. The two have gone back and forth on social media over the years on various topics that they can never seem to agree upon.

Trending NOW:

Never miss a story — sign up for ATLANTA BLACK STAR’S free daily newsletters to stay up-to-date on the latest developments from top news headlines to celebrity news.

Read the Original Story Here.