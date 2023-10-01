‘So Instead of Communicating, You Invade Her Privacy’: Lil’ Scrappy Reveals He Went Through His Ex-Wife Bambi’s Diary to Uncover Marriage Problems

Lil Scrappy sat down with television producer Carlos King for a recent interview on his YouTube channel.

During the Sept. 26 chat, the “No Problem” rapper admitted to invading his ex-wife’s privacy in attempt to gain more insight into what was going awry in their relationship.

Lil Scrappy and Bambi Benson. (Photos: @reallilscrappy/Instagram, @adizthebam/Instagram)

Lil Scrappy and Adiz “Bambi” Benson wed in 2017. The couple divorced in 2023 after five years of marriage. The 39-year-old recording artist discussed his divorce from Benson and admitted to crossing the line when it came to reading her diary.

“When you can go and read somebody’s thoughts about you and they’re not there to stop you from reading, you can, you get, you like, ‘Wow, Bro. For real? That’s How you feel about me?'” he explained. “You can’t really tell them you read it because you ain’t supposed to be reading it.”

“And I ain’t even gonna lie. I feel like it’s some b—h s—t to do on my end,” Scrappy continued. “I feel like it was, like as a man, you ain’t supposed to do that s—t. Regardless. You ain’t supposed to go through no phone. You ain’t supposed to go through no diary. You ain’t supposed to do none of that.”

The “No Love” rapper went on to say that he thought he was a good husband to Benson, so he was surprised by her thoughts about him.

“I treat this woman right,” Scrappy exclaimed.

During the conversation, the “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” star shared that his former wife would get jealous when he would go to the studio or to Miami because of his exes.

“She would just get mad because certain people would live there,” he said of Benson as King asked if his exes were in Miami. “It ain’t got nothin’ to do with me. Let me live my life. It ain’t got nothin’ to do with me.”

While on the subject of infidelity, Scrappy declared that he would have to have proof before he confronted a partner about cheating and noted that he was often scared to post his concerts on social media due to her alleged jealousy.

When asked if Benson was jealous of his success, he replied, “That’s what some people say, you know what I’m sayin’? I don’t know, for real, for real. Because I never had that conversation, and I don’t think she would tell me. But it was always something.”

Man I’ve fallen off of LHHATL. Bambi and Scrappy are going HALF on rent?? And Scrap ain’t been paying his half…And they got THREE KIDS?? pic.twitter.com/tiBR6t6RQ3 — ✨Sugar Spice Kanekalon and Cinnamon✨ (@bodaciousbobo) June 26, 2023

Fans reacted after a clip of the interview was shared by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram.

“What an invasion of privacy ugh,” replied one fan.

“So instead of communicating… You invade her privacy,” added one. “There’s one issue right there!”

“Dear Diary, Scrappy getting on my nerves today,” replied another.

Benson and Scrappy announced their separation in January after Benson accused the rapper of cheating on her. She also claimed during an episode of “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” that her husband didn’t always pay his share of the rent.

The former couple share three children: Cali, Xylo, and Breland, and Scrappy also shares daughter Emani with his ex Erica Dixon.