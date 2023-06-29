‘Momma Dee Is Happy AF That Bambi Is Finally Out of the Palace’: Fans Say Momma Dee Looks Too ‘Happy’ Hanging with Scrappy’s Ex Diamond After Trashing Her Body, Bambi Responds

It looks like the previous drama between Lil Scrappy’s mother, Momma Dee, and his ex-girlfriend Diamond has been resolved.

The “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” alums were recently spotted enjoying the fresh air while riding around in separate golf carts together in a video that appeared to be taken by Diamond.

She can be heard saying, “Whip it, Ma,” while laughing.

This comes a few days after the Crime Mob rapper and Scrappy hit the “Pink Carpet” together at the 2023 BET Awards Sunday night.

Their kumbaya session seemingly follows months of public drama as a result of the “Some Cut” rapper’s separation from his wife of five years, Adizia “Bambi” Benson.

In early January, reports revealed that Scrappy and Bambi had allegedly called it quits. While their split went unrevealed for a while, Bambi dropped a shady freestyle about her estranged husband alluding to him being unfaithful.

Once Diamond and Momma Dee’s video was reposted by The Neighborhood Talk’s Instagram page, a few social media users noticed how happy the 59-year-old appeared to be. Several assumed Momma Dee’s happiness had something to do with the fact that Bambi was no longer in the picture.

I hate this cause they know what they doing and I feel so bad for Bambi.”

“Mama dee is so happy she’s back…. Lmaoo she really hated the bam.”

“She like anybody that’s gon get the current chick out the palace.”

Mama Dee is happy AF that Bambi is finally out of the palace.”

Throughout the reality show, Momma Dee often referred to her family and several business ventures as her “palace” or “kingdom.” Even though Bambi was her daughter-in-law, she never felt welcomed in her palace.

Momma Dee even hopped in the comment section writing, “Compared to his ex, she shines Bright like a Diamond.”

She also addressed commenters who brought up the nasty comments she made about the “Rock Yo Hips” what she described as the rapper’s body odor.

“I sure did first season. I was still upset so but we have come to a place of forgiveness. It’s not sure and she smells pretty good to me like roses. Smooches. Pretty.”

Momma Dee addresses her recent claims placed on Lil Scrappy’s ex-girlfriend claiming that she has bad feminine odor. @theneighborhoodtalk/Instagram

Back in 2012, Momma Dee spread a rumor that Diamond carried a foul feminine odor. The drastic gossip happened after Diamond accused Lil Scrappy of physically abusing her. She also claimed that Momma Dee ruined her credit by destroying a condo that Diamond helped her buy.

In an exclusive interview with TMZ from 2014, Momma Dee called Diamond a “lying chamber maid.”

While it looks like things have found a way to settle between this trio, the heat continues to carry on between Momma Dee, Bambi, and Lil Scrappy.

It’s a known fact that Bambi and Momma Dee have not had the best relationship with each other prior to marrying her son in 2017. One of the main reasons why was Momma Dee’s attempt to ruin her and Scrappy’s relationship by spreading divorce rumors on “LHH: ATL.”

But the rumors are true and Bambi revealed that they were going through a divorce in the current season of “LHH: ATL” airing now. She admitted she had to move out of their family home due to Scrappy not paying his half of the bills and helping to financially support their three children.

“Bambi gave lil Scrappy 1-2 kids or 2-3? Only for him to go hang out with Diamond from Crime Mobb again,” wrote one fan. “Imagine all those nights he told her u don’t have to worry about her. She popped out 2kids for him only to go back to her. See this is why jail exists cus if it wasn’t4 jail?!”

Man I’ve fallen off of LHHATL. Bambi and Scrappy are going HALF on rent?? And Scrap ain’t been paying his half…And they got THREE KIDS?? pic.twitter.com/tiBR6t6RQ3 — ✨Sugar Spice Kanekalon and Cinnamon✨ (@bodaciousbobo) June 26, 2023

It appears that Bambi caught wind of Momma Dee’s hangout session with Diamond, according to a cryptic message she shared on her Instagram story.

“I don’t fw nobody who play both sides…I see everything so if you’re wondering why idfwu…that’s why,” she wrote on June 29.

Momma Dee also has a close-knit relationship with Lil Scrappy’s ex-girlfriend, Shay Johnson, which could potentially be another reason for her and Bam’s strained relationship. She even joked about wanting Scrappy to be the father of Johnson’s 1-year-old daughter.

At one point, she was into it regularly with Erica Dixon, the mother of Scrappy’s 18-year-old daughter, Emani. After years of back-and-forths on reality television, they’ve since reconciled. In an attempt to keep stop or minimize the drama between the most women in his life, Scrappy temporarily cut off communication with his own mother.