‘Girl, There Are Four Kids After Yours’: Bre Tiesi Considers ‘Respect’ Before Dating Men Other Than Nick Cannon, Seems to Claim She Slept with Michael B. Jordan

Bre Tiesi is calling the shots in her love life, including her unconventional relationship with Nick Cannon. The model is one of the six mothers of the 12 children Cannon fathered. She and the multi-hyphenate entertainer are parents to a 1-year-old son, Legendary Love, born in June 2022.

Prior to becoming involved with the “Wild ’N Out” host, Tiesi was married for a year to 27-year-old retired NFL player, Johnny Manziel. They divorced in 2021. However, her love life allegedly also includes other celebrity heavy-hitters like Michael B. Jordan.

Bre Tiesi reveals whether Nick Cannon will let her see other people after revealing — jestingly? — she slept with Michael B. Jordan. (Photos: @bre_tiesi/Instagram, @michaelbjordan/Instagram)

Tiesi made the shocking claim that she had slept with Jordan during the season 7 opener of “Selling Sunset.” Cast member Chrishell Stause asked which celebrity the girls, Tiesi, Amanda Smith, and Emma Hernan, would sleep with as she revealed the People’s 2020 Sexiest Man Alive was her top pick.

“I could do that, and I’ve done that,” claimed Tiesi, 32. “I’ve slept with all of my favorites — I’m kidding,” she quipped. Tiesi did not offer timeline details about when the alleged tryst took place, nor did she offer any hints about the identities of her “favorites.”

Her admission was met with a range of reactions from social media users. One person wrote, “People like Bre Tiesi showing the world that sleeping around and being open about to the public really teaches the young generation how bad the world has become, with no morals or class. Putting people’s names on notice and on the spot.”

The first-time mother did, however, divulge that when it comes to her connection with Cannon, her dating other people is currently not a point of contention. “I love Nick. I’m happy with my relationship, however, that is, and, like, if I date, I date,” she said. She also noted that “maybe” he would mind if she were seriously exploring her dating pool.

Bre Tiesi, the mother of Nick Cannon’s son Legendary Cannon, answered a few questions during a Q&A and folks started to get her confused with another one of the mothers of his children!! pic.twitter.com/VgGUCdCPQ0 — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) January 9, 2023

“I mean, I do what I want to do, but I still would never disrespect Nick. I just wouldn’t. And even his situations and stuff, I’ve always been nothing but respectful of that. I know people don’t get it, and I don’t care that people don’t get it,” Tiesi added.

Her perceived consideration for Cannon’s stance of her dating left users perplexed. “Disrespect? Girl, there are four kids after yours. Disrespectful needs to be the next baby’s name,” commented one person.

A second individual wrote, “He can have as many women and children as he wants but you can’t date. Yeah ok.” And a third user commented, “Didn’t she find out he was having another kid on her via social media while she was filming a show? He too busy to notice the disrespect, mama.”

The “She Ball” star welcomed a daughter, Onyx Ice, with model and photographer Lanisha Cole three months after the birth of his and Tiesi’s son. According to her “Selling Sunset” co-star Lazkani, Tiesi found out about the birth of Cannon’s ninth child on Instagram with the rest of the world.

While the entertainment mogul is on the fence about having more children in the future, in August, the social influencer said that being present for one child is hard enough for her while balancing work.

