‘Is This a Reveal?’: Nick Cannon Shows Just How Fertile He Is After Impregnating a Woman with Just One Touch

Nick Cannon has fans confused and wondering how quickly he can get a woman pregnant. After welcoming 12 children with six different women in the last few years, the former talk- show host is now poking fun at how fertile he is, as shown in a comedy skit with actress and content creator Evelyn Gonzalez.

Fans suspect Nick Cannon has gotten another woman pregnany after showing how fertile he is in new video. (Photo: @nickcannon/Instagram)

On Aug. 28, Gonzalez uploaded a video on Instagram, which shows her embracing Cannon with a hug. “So good to see you,” she said and he replied, “So good to see you too.”

After they separate, the “Wild ‘N Out” creator looks down to find Gonzalez bearing a baby bump. “Really,” she said to which Cannon responded, “Damn! Not again.”

Gonzalez then said that she was going after him for child support, a comment that also was part of the joke as Cannon doesn’t pay a monthly amount in support for his current children, but he reportedly provides for each. “Checks in the mail,” said Cannon, as he stormed off in disbelief.

Fans in her comments section have shared mixed reactions to the skit, which is mainly being viewed from a comical perspective. But a few criticized him for “embracing” the idea of how easily and quickly he gets women pregnant, despite not being a presently active father in each household.

“Is this a reveal?”

“Not him saying the check is in the mail.”

“Baby already crying too.”

“This is funny and sad at the same time. I hope he realizes that”

“Can’t even get a side hug from Nick just that quick you’ll be pregnant turn your head for a second look down your belly poking out you trying to figure how all this came about don’t get upset stay calmno need to cry or be sad cause you bout to be a millionaire!!!!! Gotta be careful when it comes to hugging Nick.”

Cannon welcomed his 12th child, daughter, Halo, last December with Alyssa Scott, with whom he’d had a son, Zen, who passed away at five months in December 2021 from a malignant brain tumor. He also shares 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with his ex-wife Mariah Carey. He also has two sons, Golden, 6, and Rise Messiah, 11 months, and a 2-year-old daughter, Powerful Queen, with model Brittany Bell.

In addition to those six, he has another son, Legendary, 1, with his co-host Bre Tiesi; daughter Onyx, 11 months, with LaNisha Cole; and three more children, daughter Beautiful, 9 months, and twin boys Zion and Zillion, 2, with Abby De La Rosa.

Many who caught the joke applauded Cannon for turning his life into humor as most comedians do. One said, “I’m glad Nick Cannon is able to poke fun at his self.” Another said, “That’s crazy…he took 50 song lyric literally.”

Cannon used 50 Cent‘s song “Baby By Me” in the background of the video. Fans thought it was kind of ironic, considering the two have recently traded blows about each other’s weight and lifestyle.

Last week, the “Power” co-creator joked that Cannon needed a big house and rooms to accommodate his 12 children, which is something he’s not interested in after sharing two children with two different women.

” … I’m not going to have kids like that. I don’t want the responsibility of that many women that you got to deal with emotionally, especially after they don’t feel like your friend anymore,” he said in a Forbes interview.

50 Cent fires back at Nick Cannon for calling him Fat



“What the f**k is wrong with Nick Cannon for having 12 kids” pic.twitter.com/536D5mLflh — HIPHOP CROWN NATION (@hiphopcnation) August 21, 2023

Fifty added, “I don’t know what the f—k is wrong with Nick Cannon.”

In June, on his podcast “The Daily Cannon,” the host of “The Masked Singer” took aim at the Grammy Award winner for recently putting on a few pounds. He also mentioned 50’s ex Vivica A. Fox and an interview she had with Sherri Shepherd, where she expressed that she was open to rekindling her past relationship with the rapper.

Fox and 50 dated for a few months in 2003, around the time he released his debut album, “Get Rich or Die Tryin’.”