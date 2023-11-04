‘He Dropped the Love Act’: Diddy Switches Up His Demeanor In New Interview When Asked About Allegedly Wanting to Fight Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Over Jennifer Lopez

Late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel seemingly made things a bit uncomfortable this week after he asked Diddy about a rumor involving him, his ex Jennifer Lopez, and the couple everyone can’t stop talking about, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ former bodyguard, Gene Deal, retold the story of an altercation that almost went down between the music mogul and the “Fresh Prince,” as he has on many occasions.

According to Deal on an Oct. 16 episode of “The Art of Dialogue,” when Diddy and J.Lo were dating in the late ’90s to early 2000s, they attended Ben Affleck’s birthday party at a hotel.

He said that he noticed his boss became agitated, so he walked over to him, and Diddy said, “I think Will and Jada is tryna scoop up Jennifer.” The bodyguard explained that the Bad Boy hitmaker allegedly felt like the Smiths were trying to make advances on Lopez.

Diddy recently wen quiet as Jimmy Kimmel asks him if there was enough truth to the rumor that he wanted to fight Will Smith over JLo. (Photo: @diddy/Instagram)

Deal claims Diddy even told him to “stay close” because he was going to “snuff” the 6-foot-2 rapper/actor, who has made no comment on the allegations until now.

On an Oct. 30 episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” the music producer ultimately had to address the music and the rumors about what took place.

While promoting his new album, “The Love Album: Off the Grid,” the interview took a hard pivot as Kimmel asked him if there was any validity to Deal’s claims. After recounting the story in front of the live studio audience, the host asked “Brother Love” if it was true.

Diddy took a four-second pause where he just stared at Kimmel, stonefaced and blinking, as the crowd laughed. The Bad Boy Records founder broke his silence when he said, “Yo, this show has gotten crazier since the last time I was here.”

He laughed off the question saying, “No. You really heard that?” Kimmel replied jokingly saying, “Yeah, I watched on the internet. You’re telling me I can’t believe everything I read?”

“I don’t know what you’re talking about,” Diddy said in a high-pitched voice, “Jimmy, I thought we was friends, were did this interview go.”

Watch the Full Video Here.

Kimmel then made another hard pivot to a story about Diddy psychedelic toad venom, but fans were still left thinking about Diddy’s answer to the previous question.

Viewers called out the 53-year-olds body language and facial expressions, with one commenter saying, “you can see Diddy’s ugly side being suppressed inside. For a moment there, he dropped the ‘Love’ act.”

Another viewer felt as if they had it all figured out. They said, “I feel this is one of those things where Puffs people said, ‘Don’t go on the show, it’s a bad idea.’ And Puff’s subconscious was like, ‘Nah, I got to do it.’ Looks bad for those who know what to look for. Body language. Obvious lies.”

This wasn’t the only allegation about Diddy wanting to throw hands to come out this year, but unlike the situation with Smith, Diddy actually landed a punch in this rumor.

While talking to Shannon Sharpe on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast, actor Tommy Davidson said that during the early 90s, Diddy was his assistant on the set of the film “Strictly Business.” Davidson praised the now-53-year-old for his work ethic, but he also knew that he wasn’t to be messed with.

Davidson said that one day while the movie was shooting, Diddy got into it with “a big union dude.” He said that the argument turned into an altercation, and before he knew it, Diddy had punched the man in the face, which led to the man crying.

