‘Was That Jlo Baby Daddy?’: Diddy Shakes Hands with Jennifer Lopez’s Ex-Husband While Attending Soccer Game with Friends In New Photo

If a picture says a thousand words, fans believe a flick with two of Jennifer Lopez’s old loves might be worth a whole dictionary.

On Wednesday, July 26, Diddy posted a collage of photos on Instagram, which included a few of his rich and wealthy friends such as DJ Khaled, David and Victoria Beckham, and more. They were all together in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to watch Major League Soccer player Lionel Messi in his first game with Inter Miami as David Beckham, the team’s co-owner, watched from the crowd.

Among the five photos the Bad Boy founder uploaded, some of his 20 million followers were stuck on the picture of him and his old girlfriend’s ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Diddy and his ex Jennifer Lopez. (Photo: @diddy/Instagram; @jlo/Instagram.)

Dressed to impress, the two Billboard chart-toppers are seen shaking hands and looking at each other like grown men with a common history. Diddy had one hand on the “I Need to Know” singer’s shoulder, while the Puerto Rican sensation clasped both his hands over Brother Love’s.

One person asked, “Second last picture, what do they have in common??” Another cleverly commented bby saying they’re both the fathers of twins, while others knew what the troll was getting at: They both were in love with Jenny From the Block.

Fans were ecstatic to see the two together and there was no bad blood.

“Dos ex de la JLO juntos.”

“Both of JLOS exes – no bad feelings there!!”

“Beautiful Mark and puffy.”

“Mans did a 3 piece handshake.”

“Diddy and Mark Anthony in one pic.”

Some simply teased the history, noting how awkward it must have been.

“Diddy n mark Eskimo bros.”

“Look at Marc Anthony’s face.”

“Was that jlo baby daddy?”

Over the last decade, life has changed drastically for all three players.

Diddy and JLo dated just over two years after meeting on the set of her “If You Had My Love” music video. Although their romantic relationship died in 2001, they remained respectable and platonic friends over the years.

The world won’t forget the iconic emerald Versace gown Jennifer Lopez wore to the 2000 Grammys with Diddy by her side. #GRAMMYs #Versace #fashion pic.twitter.com/NiBqzNqnlU — Kat Vianney (@KatVianney) May 15, 2022

Lopez was in another highly publicized relationship with Marc Anthony, whom she was married to from 2004 to 2014. Their 10-year marriage led the two Latin artists to headline a few sold-out tours and produce their 15-year-old twins, Max and Emme.

Meanwhile, Diddy has been dating City Girls rapper Yung Miami for about two years but welcomed a daughter with a woman named Dana Tran last October.

Photos of Diddy Celebrating the New Year With His Shawty Wop Yung Miami and The Mother of His New Baby, Dana Tran, on a Big Ass Yacht https://t.co/Jr1gdIVXnj pic.twitter.com/0OEVOUGTuc — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) January 4, 2023

As for Marc Anthony, he welcomed his seventh child, his first with his new wife Nadia Ferreira, in June.

Lopez, however, is currently married to actor, Ben Affleck, a guy she also previously dated in the early 2000s.

Nothing could be more awkward than her 2011 concert at the Mohegan Sun Arena for their 15th-anniversary celebration, where she trekked down memory lane and shed a few tears about her past celebrity lovers.

Lopez ended her performance with the song “What is Love?” as a host of JLo lookalikes took the stage in some of her iconic looks with each of her past beaus, including the infamous green Versace gown she wore with a Diddy lookalike. A Marc Anthony clone then reenacted the dance she did with her children’s father on “American Idol.”