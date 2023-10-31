‘This Why Everybody Crushing on You’: Nia Long Shocks Fans After Licking Chocolate Pouring from Mystery Man’s Hand

Fans are saying that Nia Long brought in her 53rd birthday by “acting bad” after she’s seen licking melted chocolate up from a mystery man’s cup.

Everyone’s favorite ’90s baddie celebrated this milestone on Monday, Oct. 30, and shared a spicy black-and-white video of herself seemingly out to dinner. In the recording, Long is seen rocking a crown full of stars as she sported a full-on black ensemble.

During the short clip, “The Best Man” star is seen sitting in front of a large cake as a man pours melted chocolate all down the delicious dessert.

Things quickly heated up once Long leaned over the cake, opened her mouth, and licked up some of the chocolate as it fell from John Doe’s cup.

Fans say Nia Long is “acting bad” after she’s seen licking chocolate from a man’s cup. (Pictured: @iamnialong/Instagram)

Long’s tongue swirled around the liquid cocoa for a few seconds right before the video entered a continuous loop.

“Chocolate will forever be my favorite,” her caption read. She also added Drake’s 2018 birthday jam, “Ratchet Happy Birthday” to the video.

As of this writing, Long’s video attained more than one million plays, with over 236,000 likes and more than 12,000 comments.

Many of her fellow co-stars such as Gabrielle Union, Naturi Naughton, La La Anthony, and more all penned lovely birthday messages. Unsurprisingly, there was also an array of comments from thirsty IG users who were completely mesmerized by Long’s actions.

One person wrote, “Ohhhh, well this why everybody be crushing on you Ms Long.” Another account’s comment read, “Oh you acting bad shawty.”

There were also a few commenters who attempted to make out the lucky mystery man’s face. One commenter said, “Who pouring her chocolate tho!?”

Happy Birthday to The Beautiful & Amazing Nia Long ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JB6DUYBgaU — Tobi Marshall (@CoededMarshall) October 30, 2023

Nevertheless, the majority of the comments praised Long for seemingly living her best single life following her split from her ex-fiancé, Ime Udoka. A few of those comments included, “Oh you single single,” with another one that read, “She look happy and I love that for her.” An additional comment read, “She single and ready to mingle.”

Long’s birthday arrives two months after she filed for full legal and physical custody of her and Udoka’s 11-year-old son, Kez Sunday Udoka. Per reports, Long is asking for a Los Angeles judge to grant Udoka visitation rights and requesting he pay for all attorney fees for the case.

News of this came nearly one year after Udoka’s cheating scandal with a female staffer who worked on the Boston Celtics support staff was exposed to the world. Udoka’s secret love affair led to him being suspended and ultimately let go by that NBA team. He’s now the head coach of the Houston Rockets.

After months of fans wondering where the estranged couple stood, Long and Udoka were reported as split in December 2022 after spending 13 years together. Since their breakup, Long has appeared to be living her best life, from the looks of various videos and photos she shares on social media.

She’s also previously sparked dating rumors with different men in the industry such as Omarion and Terrence J. However, the “Love Jones” actress has made it crystal clear that she was “single af.”