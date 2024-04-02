Shocking New Footage Shows Feds Arrived at Diddy’s Homes By Land and Sea, Used Drones Inside While Pointing Guns at His Sons During Raids

Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ ex, Misa Hylton, shared disturbing footage of the raids by Homeland Security at the music moguls’ homes amidst multiple accusations of sex trafficking. Agents raided Diddy’s homes in Miami and Los Angeles on March 25.

Hylton is the mother of Diddy’s 30-year-old son, Justin Combs, who was present at the raid on his father’s home in Los Angeles. Diddy was recently accused of sex trafficking and sexual harassment in several federal lawsuits.

The “Act Bad” rapper’s son Christian Combs — his 26-year-old son with the late Kim Porter — was also present at the L.A. home during the raids.

Evidence was seized from the homes of Sean “Diddy” Combs amid sexual assault and misconduct allegations. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/WireImage)

Hylton shared the footage on Instagram on April 2 with a lengthy caption accusing the feds of using “militarized force” against unarmed Black men.

Diddy’s ex alleged that had the raids been at the home of a white celebrity, they would not have been treated with the “same aggression.” The footage captured both of Combs’ sons being handcuffed as agents pointed military style weapons at them as drones flew inside the home.

“The over zealous and overtly militarized force used against my sons Justin and Christian is deplorable,” wrote Hylton. “If these were the sons of a non-Black celebrity, they would not have been handled with the same aggression. The attempt to humiliate and terrorize these innocent young BLACK MEN is despicable!”

“Enough is Enough! Did Justin need several laser beams from firearms pointed at his chest?? Did Christian need a gun pointed at the back of his head while he was handcuffed,” she continued. “How many times have we seen young UNARMED BLACK MEN not make it out of these types of situations alive??”

She continued, “My son’s Attorney Jeffrey Lichtman is investigating the excessive use of force which was unnecessary and certainly not required by this search warrant. We will fight for justice utilizing every imaginable resource. I’m not with the propaganda!!!!”

TMZ also shared video footage of the raid on Diddy’s Miami home, which captured agents descending on the Miami mansion by boat.

Fans reacted to the videos on social media, and several agreed with Hylton while others blamed Diddy for putting his sons in the situation due to his lifestyle.

“That’s right. I agree. The force was definitely not necessary,” noted one fan. “This made my stomach turn. I pray for their healing because this is most definitely a traumatizing experience,” added another.

“They treated that Dylan Roof the Church shooter and Kyle Rittenhouse with way more tender care AND THEY WERE ARMED & GUILTY!! #makeitmakesenseLord,” echoed another.

Others thought Diddy was at fault due to the multiple lawsuits against him for sex trafficking and harassment. “Oh, Misa. This is misplaced anger. Their FATHER put them in this predicament,” replied one fan.

One individual liked the fact that Hylton called Porter’s son her own. Porter — who is also the mother of Diddy’s stepson Quincy and his twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila Star — died in 2018 of lobar pneumonia.

“Kim is no longer with us and Misa is repping for Christian…I can totally respect & appreciate this,” wrote the fan.

Diddy was first accused in a federal lawsuit by his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura. last November. In the $30 million complaint, Ventura accused Combs of forcing her to have sex with other men and of raping her.

The lawsuit was settled the following day for an undisclosed amount, but several more lawsuits were filed after three women and a man, producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones Jr., accused Combs of sex crimes. Jones accused Diddy of drugging him and claims that he later awoke “naked, dizzy, and confused” in bed with Diddy and two sex workers.

A woman named Joi Dickerson-Neal accused Combs of raping her back in 1991. Another woman known only as Jane Doe accused the “Last Night” artist and singer Aaron Hall of forcing her to have sex with another woman, and another Jane Doe claims that Combs “gang raped” and “sex trafficked” her when in 2003 when she was just 17.

Combs has denied all claims and has not yet been charged with a crime.